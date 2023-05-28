NASCAR’s 600-Miler Postponed

NASCAR postponed Sunday’s Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway because of a forecast for steady rain throughout the evening.

The traditional Memorial Day weekend race was moved to a Monday start at 3 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Sunday’s decision to postpone the race comes after a full washout of Saturday’s on-track activities, forcing a cancellation of practice and qualifying and pushing the Xfinity Series race to Monday as well. The Xfinity race moves up to 11 a.m. ET on Monday on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports will start from the pole.