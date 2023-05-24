Millican Ends Top Fuel Drought

Top Fuel veteran Clay Millican celebrated his first national event victory in five years Sunday at his favorite facility, defeating Josh Hart in a battle of independents during the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Ill.

The man with a perpetual smile wider than his native Tennessee, Millican delivered a 1,000-foot run of 3.801-seconds at 328.94 mph to slip past Hart’s 3.808 at 324.28. Millican scored his first victory since 2018 _ fittingly, at Route 66 Raceway _ and delivered Rick Ware Racing its first NHRA win. Motorsports entrepreneur Ware purchased Millican’s team last August, adding its bits-and-pieces to his business assets in NASCAR and INDYCAR.

Millican’s affinity for the facility in the Chicago suburbs dates to 1998, when he earned his Top Fuel license and made his NHRA debut in a Chicago White Sox-sponsored dragster during the track’s inaugural national event.

“My very first (NHRA Top Fuel) race was at this racetrack, and 20 years later I won this race,” said Millican, driver of the Rick Ware Racing dragster. “Now 25 years later, we did it again. This group of people never quit and never stop, and they turned this car around flawlessly.”

It was the fourth career victory for Millican, who entered the weekend without a round-win in 2023 and 12th in points. But Millican methodically trailered 2013 Top Fuel world champion Shawn Langdon, fellow-vet Doug Kalitta and two-time/reigning world champ Brittany Force to reach the final.

“I still love my job,” said Millican, a 47-year-old native and resident of Drummonds, Tenn. “I’ve been doing it a long time and I’m not done yet. This is huge for this team. We’ve been struggling and it’s been tough. We got all new parts and pieces from Rick Ware, and they believed in us. For a little while it looked like we were better with the old stuff, but I think we’ve got it figured it out and hopefully we can go out and get some more of these (Wally trophies) this year.”

Hart, a two-time national event-winner, reached a final round for the first time this season and fifth overall. The Ocala, Fla.-based team qualified 12th before scoring round-wins against three-time world champion Antron Brown, Jacob McNeal and T.J. Zizzo.

Hart and crew chief Ron Douglas were looking to add a fourth win-light against Millican, another independent driver and friend. They raced side-by-side for the 1,000-foot distance, with Millican getting the nose of his dragster in front of Hart’s by about one-foot at over 320 mph.

“In the finals, we were just trying to get this thing down the racetrack,” said Hart, driver of the R+L Carriers dragster. “The guys really went over-and-above. We put in a new engine, a new supercharger and a new clutch. We were doing stuff that we were way out of our comfort zone just to try to see if we could get it to go A-to-B. Clay had a 0.049-(second) light and I had a 0.052, so we were right there. We lost by literally the skin of our teeth. I didn’t see him, so that means I was just going to stay in it.

“Congratulations to Clay. He’s one of my favorite people out here. He’s always smiling. I like him a lot. So couldn’t happen to a better team.”

NHRA’s first national event at Route 66 Raceway since 2019 also saw Illinois favorite son Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car) Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) emerge as professional class winners during the sixth of 21 races on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

“We had a super-tricky racetrack today,” said Hart, echoing the sentiments of many competitors. “I’m happy we’re back in Chicago though. I really like this place. It looks like a gladiator stadium. I’ve wanted to get back here badly for a long time, and hopefully it’s back again next year.”

Four-time world champion Steve Torrence exited Joliet with a 17-point lead over arch-rival Brit Force.

In Ha-Ha Car, Tim Wilkerson wheeled to his first win in 33 races via a 1,000-foot run in 3.966-seconds at 325.14 mph in his SCAG Power Equipment/Levi Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang against Ron Capps. The three-time/reigning Funny Car world champion, Capps posted a 4.110-second pass _ the result of a parachute malfunction at the back of his NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra.

“Wilk” earned his 23rd career win, first since the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., in 2021 and first since partnering with JCM Racing to form Maynard Wilkerson Racing during the offseason.

“I’m trying to keep my emotions in-check but I’m so excited, I’m about to cry,” said Wilkerson, 62, a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ill. “To be this close to home…we have so many people with us this weekend we’re not going to have a big enough lens for our Winner’s Circle photo. But it’s very exciting. All my grandkids are here and my wife (Krista) and my kids (Daniel, Kevin and Rachel). We have about two dozen close friends here and it was just a great day.

“Randy Gloede, the President and CEO of SCAG, is here and they brought a huge group of several hundred employees out to support us this weekend. It feels really good to deliver a win for them at this race in particular.” SCAG is based in Mayville, Wis.

Driver/tuner Wilkerson’s march to the Winner’s Circle began with a No. 5 qualifying effort, his best starting position in 20 events. Wilkerson reached the final by racing past Blake Alexander, Alex Laughlin and 16-time world champion John Force. Ironically, “Brute” Force was Wilkerson’s final-round opponent during the Route 66 Nationals in 1999, when Tim scored his first career win against the sport’s winningest Funny Car driver.

“In 1999, one of the Force cars had won every race up until that point,” Wilkerson said. “I’ll never forget that win and 24 years later, here we are again, back in the Joliet Winner’s Circle and it feels really good.”

Wilkerson saved his best run of eliminations in the final against team-owner/driver Capps, who won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday. On Sunday, Capps defeated Terry Haddock, Bob Tasca III and Chad Green to reach the final before his chutes deployed at about half-track against Wilkerson. It was the third final-round appearance for Capps in 2023 and 143rd in his career.

“I was just thinking I didn’t need to screw this up again,” Wilkerson joked. “I didn’t have the best car _ Capps had a better car than I did all day long _ but it worked out better for us in the finals. I did a lot better job tuning than I did driving, but I was consistent and that’s what we needed to be able to win this race because the track was tricky. We made some nice runs all weekend long and my team did a great job, so I can’t really complain about a thing. We’re very excited about this team.”

Victory bumped Wilkerson from seventh to fifth in points, with three-time world champ Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing maintaining the lead by 13 points over his Ron Capps Racing rival.

“Man, what an incredible race weekend,” Capps said. “Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short. I can’t think of anybody I’d rather lose a final round to at this point than Tim Wilkerson, especially being someone in the NAPA AutoCare family like he is. Every time we race, we just put on a good show.

“The NAPA Toyota was trucking down through there and for some reason the left parachute came out. At that point, it spun the tires and turned sideways on me and I was able to watch the SCAG car, Wilky, go through there.”

Sunday’s win was the second for JCM Racing, which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in late July, and the first Funny Car victory for Joe and Cathi Maynard’s three-car team, which announced the addition of Maynard Ashley Racing on Saturday afternoon.

“The Maynards have been incredible,” Wilkerson said. “They’ve added more stability to the team. Dick Levi kept us out here for 20-some years and we’d never be here without him and Levi, Ray & Shoup and Summit _ they’ve been with me a long time. And of course, thank you to our new partners at SCAG.”

In Pro Stock, point-leader Dallas Glenn drove past Deric Kramer in the final with a quarter-mile pass of 6.562-seconds at 209.95 mph in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro SS. Glenn earned his third win this season for KB Titan Racing and seventh in his career. After setting a track record while qualifying No. 1, Glenn defeated Chris McGaha, teammate/five-time world champion Greg Anderson and Jerry Tucker to reach the final.

“You get a car this good, you just want to capitalize on it,” said Glenn, a 32-year-old native of Covington, Wash., and longtime crew member at KB Racing in Mooresville, N.C. “I definitely feel like I’ve got a really good car. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but luckily it was good enough. It feels good now, but it can change in a heartbeat in this class. We’re just going to try to keep improving because I know all these other teams are trying really hard. We definitely need to step-up and keep the hammer down, but I’m definitely enjoying this moment.”

Glenn has built a 168-point/eight-rounds of racing lead over Matt Hartford.

Kramer advanced to his second straight final on the strength of round-wins against Mason McGaha, Cristian Cuadra and Aaron Stanfield.

Gaige Herrera remained the picture of perfection in Pro Stock Motorcycle, covering the quarter-mile in 6.717-seconds at 201.25 mph in the final aboard his Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki to defeat Chip Ellis and claim his third straight win. As impressive as his first two winning weekends have been this season, Herrera and crew chief Andrew Hines were on another planet at Route 66. The pair put together a dominant weekend that included shattering the track record by a huge E.T. margin with a run of 6.672-seconds, qualifying No. 1 and winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge.

On Sunday, Herrera finished the field off with strong performances against Ron Tornow, Marc Ingwersen and teammate/four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec to reach the final. Herrera raced past Ellis in the final to pad his point lead and claim victory at his adopted home track _ where Gaige was making his first career appearance.

“It gives me a whole lot of confidence having a bike like this,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif., residing in DeMotte, Ind. A fourth-generation racer, Herrara recorded the second, third and fourth-quickest runs in class history this weekend.

“This whole Vance & Hines team has this bike on rails and it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Herrera said. “To get a third straight win and do it in front of these friends, it means a lot. I’m so excited about this. You couldn’t draw it up any better than this. We’ve got a lot of friends and family here, and it’s a special one. It’s just a dream right now for us.”

Herrera is working on a 169-point/eight-plus rounds of racing lead over Krawiec.

Ellis advanced to his 15th career final round after posting wins against Chris Bostick, rookie Chase Van Sant and Hector Arana Jr.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action June 2-4 with the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H.

Jose Gonzalez defeated reigning world champion Kris Thorne on a hole shot in the final of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. The event was the third of 10 races on the 2023 schedule.

Gonzalez, who won his first NHRA Pro Mod world title in 2021, picked up his initial victory of this season and eighth of his career with a pass in 5.769-seconds at 249.76 mph in his Q80 Racing Chevrolet Camaro. The key was Jose’s 0.024-second reaction time _ enough to hold off Thorne’s 5.767 at 250.46.

Gonzalez defeated Doug Winters, Billy Banaka and Sidnei Frigo to reach the final, delivering an impressive performance to secure his first career win at Route 66 Raceway.

“It does not get better than that,” Gonzalez said of his final-round matchup with Thorne. “I knew I had to do my job on the wheel because he’s always strong. My team gets all the credit for this and I’m just happy to be here. I haven’t been racing as much lately, but I’m glad to be back. It sure feels good.”

Thorne, who won four races in 2022, reached his first final this year by defeating Kevin Rivenbark, point- leader Justin Bond _ winner of the first two races in 2023 _ and Manny Buginga.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports returns June 2-4 at the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H. It will mark the first appearance at the track for the NHRA Pro Mod category.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill. The race was the sixth of 21 events in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _1. Clay Millican; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany Force; 4. T.J. Zizzo; 5. Jacob McNeal; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Kyle Wurtzel; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Antron Brown; 14. Steve Torrence; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Mike Salinas.

Funny Car _ 1. Tim Wilkerson; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Chad Green; 4. John Force; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Mike McIntire.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Jerry Tucker; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Cristian Cuadra; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Camrie Caruso; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Matt Hartford; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Chip Ellis; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Hector Arana Jr.; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. John Hall; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Ron Tornow.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Route 66 Raceway:

Top Fuel _ Clay Millican, 3.801-seconds, 328.94 mph def. Josh Hart, 3.808-seconds, 324.28 mph.

Funny Car _ Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.14 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.110, 261.83.

Pro Stock _ Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.562, 209.95 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 12.594, 69.83.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.717, 201.25 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.791, 200.26.

Competition Eliminator _ Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.511, 200.89 def. David Billingsley, Camaro, 8.074, 165.40.

Super Stock _ Irvin Johns, Chevy Cavalier, 9.428, 139.07 def. Brad Zaskowski, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Chris Vang, Chevy Camaro, 8.568, 157.32 def. Andrew Hill, Camaro, 10.576, 125.40.

Super Comp _ Devin Isenhower, Dragster, 8.901, 182.62 def. Rock Haas, Dragster, 8.920, 168.98.

Super Gas _ Steve Hoyt, Chevy Cavalier, 9.909, 178.52 def. Mitch Withers, Chevy Corvette, Foul/Red Light.

Super Street _ Steve Domingues, Chevy Camaro, 10.873, 147.26 def. Phil Smida, Chevy Cavalier, 10.858, 143.32.

Top Dragster _ Wayne Sleger, Dragster, 6.182, 229.08 def. Zach Sackman, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.681, 179.21 def. Doug Hamp, Camaro, 7.746, 178.24.

Pro Modified _ Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.769, 249.76 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.767, 250.46.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock _ Richard Freeman, Chevy Camaro, 6.269, 225.79 def. John Montecalvo, Ford Mustang, 6.277, 225.07.

Final round-by-round results from Route 66 Raceway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Clay Millican, 3.732, 333.41 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.675, 188.44; Josh Hart, 4.390, 198.85 def. Antron Brown, 4.756, 184.85; T.J. Zizzo, 3.712, 329.99 def. Mike Salinas, Foul/Centerline; Austin Prock, 3.721, 332.34 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.298, 194.49; Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 321.42 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.822, 310.13; Jacob McNeal, 3.786, 322.65 def. Justin Ashley, 4.429, 219.08; Brittany Force, 3.750, 328.70 def. Spencer Massey, Foul/Red Light; Leah Pruett, 3.742, 329.02 def. Steve Torrence, 8.456, 100.72;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hart, 3.793, 328.78 def. McNeal, 3.870, 317.27; Force, 4.011, 241.32 def. Prock, 5.477, 262.79; Zizzo, 3.804, 316.08 def. Pruett, 4.411, 252.61; Millican, 3.797, 328.22 def. Kalitta, 5.363, 135.04;

SEMIFINALS _ Hart, 3.910, 310.20 def. Zizzo, 11.446, 74.29; Millican, 3.778, 329.58 def. Force, 3.881, 319.82;

FINAL _ Millican, 3.801, 328.94 def. Hart, 3.808, 324.28.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.029, 285.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul/Red Light; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.941, 327.43 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.464, 201.55; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.570, 185.69 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 8.320, 87.67; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.093, 304.87 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.179, 283.37; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.980, 316.60 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.139, 277.26; Ron Capps, Supra, 4.002, 316.15 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.070, 312.78; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.160, 248.71 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Broke; John Force, Camaro, 3.940, 320.20 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS _ Wilkerson, 4.010, 320.36 def. Laughlin, 4.808, 171.47; Force, 4.003, 323.50 def. Hight, 4.159, 262.44; Capps, 3.983, 321.96 def. Tasca III, 4.050, 320.97; Green, 3.998, 324.44 def. Pedregon, 4.279, 222.00;

SEMIFINALS _ Wilkerson, 4.012, 319.90 def. Force, 9.670, 76.53; Capps, 3.985, 323.12 def. Green, 4.085, 316.60;

FINAL _ Wilkerson, 3.966, 325.14 def. Capps, 4.110, 261.83.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.559, 209.92 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.745, 169.49; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.596, 209.39 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 15.017, 56.23; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.546, 209.56 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.531, 209.69; Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.565, 209.88 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.561, 210.24; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.544, 209.98 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.568, 209.07; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.542, 209.82 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.62; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 210.77 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.582, 208.88; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.551, 209.98 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.590, 210.18;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stanfield, 6.569, 209.30 def. Butner, 7.156, 156.26; J. Tucker, 6.586, 210.64 def. Coughlin Jr., 15.022, 80.75; Kramer, 6.565, 209.59 def. C. Cuadra, 6.588, 208.39; Glenn, 6.576, 210.57 def. Anderson, 6.554, 210.11;

SEMIFINALS _ Glenn, 6.563, 210.05 def. J. Tucker, 18.673, 43.16; Kramer, 6.567, 209.82 def. Stanfield, 6.574, 209.79;

FINAL _ Glenn, 6.562, 209.95 def. Kramer, 12.594, 69.83.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.849, 196.10 def. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.845, 198.79; Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.786, 197.25 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.805, 200.23 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.800, 198.85; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.783, 201.73 def. John Hall, Buell, Foul/Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.849, 199.52 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.837, 197.59; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.752, 198.79 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.754, 201.13 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.50; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.706, 200.77 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, Broke/No Show;

QUARTERFINALS _ Ellis, 6.861, 197.71 def. Van Sant, Foul/Red Light; Arana Jr., 6.781, 200.77 def. M. Smith, 6.842, 198.61; Krawiec, 6.786, 199.08 def. Gladstone, 6.781, 197.54; Herrera, 6.725, 200.11 def. Ingwersen, 6.940, 195.31;

SEMIFINALS _ Ellis, 6.817, 199.70 def. Arana Jr., 6.825, 201.22; Herrera, 6.708, 200.86 def. Krawiec, 6.776, 200.71;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.717, 201.25 def. Ellis, 6.791, 200.26.

Point standings (top-10) following the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 437; 2. Brittany Force, 420; 3. Austin Prock, 410; 4. Justin Ashley, 406; 5. Leah Pruett, 403; 6. Antron Brown, 345; 7. Josh Hart, 342; 8. Mike Salinas, 340; 9. Shawn Langdon, 296; 10. Doug Kalitta, 293.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 468; 2. Ron Capps, 455; 3. Robert Hight, 428; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 406; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 381; 6. Chad Green, 377; 7. Bob Tasca III, 351; 8. John Force, 336; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 307; 10. J.R. Todd, 238.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 581; 2. Matt Hartford, 413; 3. Deric Kramer, 406; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 398; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 360; 6. Camrie Caruso, 331; 7. Greg Anderson, 310; 8. Bo Butner, 309; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 293; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 286.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 382; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 213; 3. Matt Smith, 207; 4. Chase Van Sant, 170; 5. Hector Arana Jr., 164; 6. Joey Gladstone, 162; 7. Angie Smith, 159; 8. Steve Johnson, 149; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 137; 10. Chip Ellis, 135.

Pro Modified _1. Justin Bond, 294; 2. Kris Thorne, 224; 3. J.R. Gray, 206; 4. Jose Gonzalez, 174; 5. Manny Buginga, 137; 6. Jason Lee, 136; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 122; 8. Jerico Balduf, 120; 9. Billy Banaka, 119; 10. Kevin Rivenbark, 115.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.