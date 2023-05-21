Larson Cruises to All-Star Win at North Wilkesboro

Kyle Larson breezed to the win in Sunday evening’s NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star race at the rejuvenated North Wilksboro Raceway in North Carolina.

In an event devoid of excitement, Larson took the lead on Lap 55 of the 200-lap race and walked away to victory.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won by 4.5 secondss over Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing in the exhibition event.

Tyler Rddick was third, Chase Briscoe fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

The event featured on-groove racing and only one on-track pass for the lead.

(This story will be updated shortly)