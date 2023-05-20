Rosenqvist Sets Pace In Saturday’s Qualifying at Indy

RacinToday.com

McLaren driver Felix Rosenqvist posted the fastest qualifying run during Saturday’s session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rosenqvist turned the third-fastest four-lap qualifying run in the history of the Indianapolis 500 to lead the 12 drivers who will compete for the 500’s pole position on Sunday.

Rosenqvist’s best run was a four-lap average of 233.947 in the No. 6 Chevrolet.

McLaren’s Alexander Rossi was second at 233.528 in the No. 7 Chevrolet, and 2021 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou was third at 233.398 in the No. 10 Honda.

In all, 30 cars locked into the 2023 500, which is scheduled to be run next Sunday.

“Super proud of the whole team for executing,” Rosenqvist said. “That last run we did was just phenomenal. Almost in a 234 average. That was pretty mind-blowing how we found so much speed. We weren’t super happy on our first run, so we had two or three reasons to think we were going to go quicker. We kind of put them all together. Wow, what a run.”

Katherine Legge was the last driver to lock in a spot in the top 30 with her four-lap average of 231.070 in the No. 44 Honda.

Four drivers will compete for the final three spots in the field tomorrow: the Rahal Letterman Lanigan trio of Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal, and Sting Ray Robb of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

On-track action Sunday starts with Top 12 Qualifying Practice from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by Last Chance Qualifying practice from 12:30-1:30 p.m., with coverage of both sessions on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

