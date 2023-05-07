Denny Hamlin Wins at Kansas Speedway On Last-Lap Pass

RacinToday.com

Denny Hamlin used a bump and run move on Kyle Larson on the final lap and went on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The victory was the first of the season for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

It was his fourth win at the Kansas 1.5-mile oval.

Larson was looking to win for the third time in 2023, but finished second – 1.3 seconds back.

William Byron, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, was third.

Bubba Wallace, who won at Kansas last fall, was fourth while Ross Chastain was fifth.

Hamlin led eight times for 34 laps. Larson led five times for a race-best 85 laps.

Martin Truex, Jr., looking to win a second straight race, led eight times for 70 laps.

Chase Elliott, who likely needs to win in order to get into the playoffs because he missed several races after breaking his leg in a snowboarding incident in early March, took his first lead of the day on Lap 188.

After the race, Chastain and rookie Noah Gragson got into a shoving match on pit road. The match ended when Chastain punched Gragson in the head and the two were separated by crew members.

