Prock, Hight Collect Wins For Force Racing in Concord

John Force Racing swept the nitro classes Sunday at zMAX Dragway, where Austin Prock and Robert Hight posted victories in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, during the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged with victories at the fifth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

In the Top Fuel final quad, Prock covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.684-seconds at 330.88 mph to defeat a group that included point-leader/four-time world champion Steve Torrence, Josh Hart and Leah Pruett. The son of JFR crew chief Jimmy Prock, Austin notched his first win of the season and fourth in his career.

Prock finished first in all three quads, posting a 3.686-second pass in the opener and then making the quickest run of eliminations in the final. After struggling at the four-wide race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago, Prock enjoyed a bounce-back effort in Concord, N.C., by moving to fourth in points.

“It was a great weekend overall,” said Prock, a 27-year-old native of Lansing, Mich. “To rebound like we did after an awful weekend in Vegas shows how strong this team is. I’ve never had any success in Charlotte, so I’m super-proud of my team. This category is just booming right now, so this is extra special.

“All my wins have come pretty late in the season, so it feels really good to get a win early like this. It sets us up to do our part at JFR and give ourselves a chance at the championship. This is just the start.”

Pruett, of Tony Stewart Racing, finished as runnerup with her run of 3.708 at 329.99, with Hart taking third. Torrence exited the event with a 35-point lead over Justin Ashley.

In Ha-Ha Car, Robert Hight powered to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.888-seconds at 328.30 mph in his quad to defeat team-owner/16-time world champion John Force, three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria. Hight’s second win of 2023 gave JFR its 13th overall victory at zMAX Dragway.

A three-time world champ, Hight began the weekend in a rare slump after suffering back-to-back first-round losses. But Hight won every quad Sunday en route to hoisting his 63rd career Wally trophy. A 53-year-old resident of Yorba Linda, Calif., Hight also scored his seventh career win at zMAX, the most for any driver in Funny Car.

“I love this place,” said Hight, driver of the JFR Chevrolet Camaro SS. “Everybody always asks me my favorite racetrack and without a doubt, it’s this place. This facility is like none other; it’s amazing. The fans are great and luckily, we get to come here twice a year.

“We did change our car around; we stayed and tested Monday after Vegas. We had some ignition problems and I was thinking, ‘Oh man, we’re not going to get the data we need.’ But (crew chief) Jimmy Prock said, ‘Nope, we’re going to be fine.’ To come here and make seven respectable runs, you can see it in his eyes _ he’s excited. I’m proud of him for not overdoing it and giving me a chance to win. That was a big, big deal.”

DeJoria finished as runnerup with Capps placing third. Despite a first-round exit, three-time world champion Matt Hagan maintained a 58-point lead over DeJoria.

Deric Kramer enjoyed a massive Pro Stock turnaround at zMAX Dragway, driving to his first win in nearly four years by covering the quarter-mile in 6.555-seconds at 208.88 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. The championship round saw Kramer oust point-leader Dallas Glenn _ who was chasing his third straight win, No. 1 qualifier Matt Hartford and Fernando Cuadra Jr. Kramer’s fifth career victory was his first since the fall race at zMAX in 2019.

“The Get BioFuel Chevy Camaro is a fun car to drive, first and foremost, and that right there is enough to keep someone wanting to be out here,” said Kramer, a 37-year-old resident of Parker, Colo. “Once you hoist that Wally, you want to win another. The drought is so long and when it finally happens again, the euphoria just washes over you.

“I think we’ve been, as a team, struggling with the car the last few years. It was a lot of small stuff. But we got to the finals (in Vegas), stayed and tested the day after and it’s just been getting more and more laps, getting more comfortable, getting more data and compiling it all to get a victory.”

Kramer finished second to Hartford in the opening-round quad and then won one round later, finishing his day with back-to-back 6.55-second runs. After making it to the final quad in Las Vegas, Kramer took an impressive next step at zMAX. Glenn, meanwhile, finished second with his pass in 6.581-seconds at 208.81 mph and extended his point-lead over Hartford to 81.

Gaige Herrera continued his early-season dominance in Pro Stock Motorcycle, breaking the track E.T. record with a quarter-mile pass of 6.710-seconds at 202.00 mph in the final round aboard his Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki. After qualifying No. 1 for the second straight race, Herrera made the quickest run in two of three rounds on Sunday, delivering an epic performance in the final quad against teammate/four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec, six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith and defending event winner Steve Johnson.

Herrera finished first in both quads heading into the final, then ran away from the competition in the final by posting an 0.013-second reaction time and making the quickest Pro Stock Bike run at zMAX Dragway.

“I’m on cloud nine,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Habra, Calif. “To be out here and go No. 1 back-to-back, win the race back-to-back _ it’s a lot to take in. I’m enjoying the ride. There are plenty of good riders out there, so to be able to be in the final with those three and come out on top, that’s awesome.

“But it’s going to be a tough season. We’re out here basically dominating, but it’s the beginning of the season and it’s going to be a long ride. (Four-wide) is a different kind of pressure. To be up there with three other rides, you have to focus. I didn’t want to wait or get timed-out, so pretty much every round I put it on the two-step and made sure I was ready for anything that happened.”

Smith finished second via numbers of 6.780 at 199.61, with Krawiec _ seeking his landmark 50th career win _ taking third and Johnson fourth.

NHRA Championship Drag Racing returns to action May 19-21 with the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill., near Chicago.

Final finishing order (1-16) for professional categories at the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. The race was the fifth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Austin Prock; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Pat Dakin; 6. Doug Foley; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Doug Kalitta; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Jacob McNeal; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Dan Mercier.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. John Force; 5. Mike McIntire; 6. Chad Green; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. John Smith; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Blake Alexander.

Pro Stock _ 1. Deric Kramer; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 13. Camrie Caruso; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. David Cuadra.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Kelly Clontz; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Hector Arana Jr.; 8. Jerry Savoie; 9. Ron Tornow; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Marcus Hylton; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. John Hall; 16. Angie Smith.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from zMAX Dragway:

Top Fuel _ Austin Prock, 3.684-seconds, 330.88 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.708-seconds, 329.99 mph and Josh Hart, 3.756-seconds, 327.82 mph and Steve Torrence, foul.

Funny Car _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.888, 328.30 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.872, 333.41 and Ron Capps, Supra, 3.923, 331.85 and John Force, Camaro, 3.924, 329.26.

Pro Stock _ Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.555, 208.88 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.581, 208.81 and Matt Hartford, Camaro, 9.252, 101.74 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, foul.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.710, 202.00 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.780, 199.61 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.784, 199.37 and Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.54.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Mike Coughlin, 5.302, 275.67 def. Tony Stewart, 5.260, 272.61 and Julie Nataas, 5.269, 276.35 and Cody Krohn, 5.283, 274.00.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.453, 267.96 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.467, 265.53 and Brian Gawlik, Camaro, 5.624, 258.32 and Matt Gill, Camaro, DQ.

Pro Modified _ Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.747, 243.37 def. J.R. Gray, Camaro, 7.135, 153.95 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 12.464, 68.81 and Jason Lee, Camaro, foul.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 8.059, 176.95 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.701, 178.26 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.312, 151.60 and Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, DQ.

Competition Eliminator _ David Eaton, Bantam, 9.392, 89.68 def. Jared Kimbrough, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.171, 145.16 def. Tyler Caheely, Chevy S-10, 9.164, 145.03.

Stock Eliminator _ Barry Parker, Chevy Camaro, 10.281, 116.66 def. Steve Foley, Camaro, 9.980, 133.32.

Super Comp _ John Labbous Jr., Dragster, 8.920, 172.98 def. Nichole Stephenson, Dragster, 8.927, 174.46.

Super Gas _ Sherman Adcock, Chevy Corvette, 23.586, 40.70 def. Rusty Cook, Corvette, Foul/Red Light.

Top Sportsman _ Brandon Miller, Chevy S-10, 8.154, 114.94 def. Michael Scott, Chevy Corvette, Foul/Red Light.

Top Dragster _ Scott Neal, Dragster, 7.200, 183.79 def. Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.143, 218.23.

Final round-by-round results from zMAX Dragway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Josh Hart, 3.702, 326.79 and Steve Torrence, 3.697, 329.50 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.753, 320.66 and Dan Mercier, broke; Leah Pruett, 3.702, 331.77 and Pat Dakin, 3.757, 325.06 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.799, 134.93 and Shawn Langdon, 6.932, 97.67; Brittany Force, 3.694, 334.82 and Doug Foley, 3.779, 296.76 def. Clay Millican, 5.268, 131.79 and Antron Brown, 6.346, 103.86; Austin Prock, 3.686, 331.53 and Justin Ashley, 5.820, 115.89 def. Mike Salinas, 5.853, 117.82 and Jacob McNeal, 4.607, 169.15;

SEMIFINALS _ Hart, 3.706, 330.55 and Torrence, 3.705, 329.75 def. Foley, DQ and Force, 7.420, 83.94; Prock, 3.715, 328.78 and Pruett, 3.753, 326.40 def. Dakin, 3.774, 325.30 and Ashley, 4.224, 200.68;

FINAL _ Prock, 3.684, 330.88 def. Pruett, 3.708, 329.99, Hart, 3.756, 327.82 and Torrence, foul.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.854, 332.51 and Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.951, 319.98 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.343, 293.73 and Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.469, 278.86; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.885, 335.57 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.891, 321.35 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.276, 170.86 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 7.659, 83.80; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.892, 327.35 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 5.846, 128.79 def. John Smith, Charger, DQ and Blake Alexander, Mustang, DQ; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.926, 329.10 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 3.940, 321.35 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.155, 307.30 and J.R. Todd, Supra, 5.530, 134.23;

SEMIFINALS _ Hight, 3.875, 331.28 and Force, 3.967, 326.32 def. McIntire, 3.941, 309.70 and Pedregon, 9.796, 87.59; Capps, 3.881, 335.15 and DeJoria, 3.883, 333.58 def. Green, 4.228, 235.27 and Tasca III, 5.302, 165.54;

FINAL _ Hight, 3.888, 328.30 def. DeJoria, 3.872, 333.41, Capps, 3.923, 331.85 and Force, 3.924, 329.26.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.589, 207.85 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.600, 207.85 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.598, 208.59 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.621, 207.11; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.586, 206.86 and Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.609, 206.95 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 208.17 and Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.613, 208.46; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.604, 208.49 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.629, 207.53 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.622, 209.07 and Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.590, 209.17; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.593, 208.91 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.592, 208.81 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.711, 207.30 and David Cuadra, Mustang, broke;

SEMIFINALS _ Kramer, 6.558, 208.23 and Hartford, 6.594, 208.07 def. Anderson, 6.560, 208.78 and Stanfield, 17.847, 48.51; Cuadra Jr., 6.569, 208.88 and Glenn, 6.580, 207.62 def. J. Tucker, 6.600, 207.37 and Koretsky, 6.621, 207.98;

FINAL _ Kramer, 6.555, 208.88 def. Glenn, 6.581, 208.81, Hartford, 9.252, 101.74 and Cuadra Jr., foul.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.862, 197.88 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.894, 195.34 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki TL, 6.982, 193.63 and Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.875, 193.96; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.840, 197.31 and Steve Johnson, TL, 6.840, 197.39 def. Jianna Evaristo, broke and John Hall, Buell, DQ; Eddie Krawiec, Hayabusa, 6.822, 200.02 and Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.914, 199.55 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.964, 194.97 and Angie Smith, EBR, broke; Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.754, 201.13 and Kelly Clontz, TL, 6.874, 196.04 def. Marcus Hylton, Buell, 8.973, 101.82 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.832, 198.15;

SEMIFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.784, 199.73 and Johnson, 6.806, 198.00 def. Gladstone, 6.861, 194.18 and Arana Jr., 6.872, 197.97; Herrera, 6.857, 170.02 and M. Smith, 6.916, 194.60 def. Clontz, 6.858, 195.39 and Savoie, 6.956, 191.78;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.710, 202.00 def. M. Smith, 6.780, 199.61, Savoie, 6.784, 199.37 and Johnson, 6.810, 197.54.

Point standings (top-10) for professional categories following the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 404; 2. Justin Ashley, 369; 3. Leah Pruett, 351; 4. Austin Prock, 349; 5. Brittany Force, 348; 6. (tie) Antron Brown, 307; Mike Salinas, 307; 8. Shawn Langdon, 262; 9. Josh Hart, 250; 10. Doug Kalitta, 234.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 433; 2. Alexis DeJoria, 375; 3. Robert Hight, 364; 4. Ron Capps, 361; 5. Chad Green, 304; 6. Bob Tasca III, 300; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 265; 8. John Force, 260; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 247; 10. Blake Alexander, 205.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 460; 2. Matt Hartford, 379; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 341; 4. Deric Kramer, 306; 5. Camrie Caruso, 296; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 285; 7. Greg Anderson, 258; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 255; 9. Bo Butner, 248; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 238.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 255; 2. Matt Smith, 153; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 135; 4. Angie Smith, 126; 5. Steve Johnson, 122; 6. Chase Van Sant, 117; 7. Joey Gladstone, 107; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 106; 9. Hector Arana Jr., 87; 10. Ryan Oehler, 85.

Pro Modified _ 1. Justin Bond, 234; 2. J.R. Gray, 196; 3. Kris Thorne, 123; 4. Jerico Balduf, 98; 5. Doug Winters, 90; 6. Rickie Smith, 78; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 77; 8 (tie) Dwayne Wolfe, 76, and Jason Lee, 76; 10. (tie) Billy Banaka, 75; Mike Castellana, 75.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.





