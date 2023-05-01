McLaughlin Uses ‘Happy Driver Strategy’ To Win at Barber

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin parlayed a three-pit stop strategy into his first NTT IndyCar Series victory of 2023 on Sunday, capping a highly calculated Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

The fourth different winner in as many races this season, McLaughlin recorded his fourth career INDYCAR victory by 1.7854-seconds over runnerup and NTT P1 Award-winner Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport.

McLaughlin’s three-stop strategy allowed the 29-year-old native of New Zealand _ who started fourth in the 27-car field _ to run full-tilt without worrying about saving fuel during the 90-lap/207-mile event. In contrast, Grosjean attacked BMP’s 2.3-mile/17-turn natural terrain layout on a two-stop strategy.

“I call it a ‘happy driver strategy’^,” McLaughlin said of the three-stopper aboard his No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. “I was a lot happier doing that. So thankful, and first weekend with Good Ranchers on the car. My team advanced me there to Victory Lane. We had great fuel, went past Grosjean there on a little bit of strategy, advanced past him and feel really good about it.”

Will Power, the two-time/reigning series champion from Australia, finished third in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet to notch his first podium of 2023.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, continued to exhibit the road-racing prowess that saw him claim three consecutive Australian V8 Supercars Championships beginning in 2018. Scotty Mac transitioned to open-wheel with Team Penske in 2021, when he emerged as Rookie of the Year.

“Feels awesome. I think we have had the pace,” McLaughlin said. “I’m really proud to sort of execute today. Probably the most complete race I’ve ever driven in an INDYCAR, to be honest, from a strategy perspective, picking people off.”

Pato O’Ward, the winner at BMP in 2022 and a native of Mexico, finished fourth in the No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet. “Obviously, when you look back now with how everything played-out, I think we were on the wrong strategy,” O’Ward said. “No one made a mistake, that’s just a roll of the dice you have to take at the beginning of the race. Scott McLaughlin and Will Power were on the good end of it, a couple others, too. Nevertheless, it was a really strong result for us. I’m happy with P4.”

Native Spaniard Alex Palou, the 2021 series champion, completed the top-five in the No. 10 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing. “Not a bad result,” Palou said. “It wasn’t a perfect day. Had to save a lot of fuel and we went on a two-stop strategy. It’s what we thought was the best heading into the race.”

The duel between McLaughlin and Grosjean was set up when each made his final pit stop with less than 30 laps to go. Grosjean got service for the second and final time on Lap 61. McLaughlin made his third and final stop three laps later, exiting the pits just in front of the Frenchman but on cold Firestone Firehawk tires.

One lap later, Grosjean made a textbook inside-out move to pass McLaughlin for position in the final turn of the rollercoaster-like circuit. Grosjean inherited the lead on Lap 66 when Power made his third and final pit stop.

McLaughlin hounded Grosjean’s gearbox for the next six laps, staying within three- to four-tenths-of-a second of the former Formula One regular. But Grosjean had used all of his push-to-pass by that point, while McLaughlin still had some in reserve.

When Grosjean went wide in Turn 5 on Lap 72, McLaughlin drove under him and pounded the push-to-pass button to complete the pass and build a gap _ never trailing thereafter. The compelling battle for the point was fierce but clean throughout, unlike the season-opener in March on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., when they both brushed a tire barrier after contact with one another while racing for the lead.

“We’re racers; you just get on with it,” McLaughlin said of that incident. “We talked it out man-to-man (after St. Petersburg), and as far as I’m concerned and he’s concerned we race hard and fair and press on. No hard feelings between the two of us.

“Ultimately when Grosjean got me out of the pits, didn’t catch me by surprise. Well, he caught me napping. It was a great move by him. To reset, go again, then pass him back with the pace that we had, that’s a proud drive for me personally. But from a team perspective, really proud.”

After losing the lead, Grosjean had to focus on Power, who sliced a four-second deficit to less than one second over the closing laps. However, Power’s softer-but-faster Firestone red (alternate) tires began to wear and he had to settle for third, 1.4845-seconds behind Grosjean.

“The tires had gone too much,” Power said. “Like I could do a faster lap time, but as soon as I got to his dirty air, I just couldn’t get close enough. I tried everything I could and even made a couple of big mistakes just trying and I just couldn’t get to him. I tried to save the push-to-pass until I got to him but there’s nothing….you just get to that air pocket and you just can’t (pass). The tires were gone too much. It wasn’t worth throwing a third place away trying something stupid, so I just took the points.

“Yeah, it was an extremely good day. When I saw everyone saving fuel there, we talked about doing a three-stop and I felt like it was better to do that, but the guys made the call. It was just super-fast when we got clear air. That was the key to getting up to third. I had a real fast car and it’s a pity we didn’t start further up. Chevy did a great job with the engine and obviously got to thank Verizon for all the support because we are on another championship run. We’re just chipping away here and we’re going to get a win soon. We just have to keep at it, improve in qualifying and just have fun. Enjoying it a lot.”

Grosjean finished second for the fifth time in his INDYCAR career. “It hurts,” said Grosjean, who led a race-high 57 laps in the No. 28 Delaware Life/DHL Honda. “The three-stop never wins at Barber, but today the pits stayed open. That gave McLaughlin and Power the edge on the three-stop. Look at the two-stop (cars) behind us _ 20-seconds behind us. We had an incredible car, drove really well, gave it 100 percent, but we just got unlucky with that yellow.

“Congrats to Scott. He deserved that win.”

The three-stop strategy employed by Team Penske for McLaughlin, Power and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden received a boost on Lap 38, when rookie Sting Ray Robb’s No. 51 Honda stopped at the exit of Turn 9 with an apparent mechanical problem. The pits stayed open until a full-course caution was called for Robb’s stalled car on Lap 39, as leader McLaughlin dipped into the pits for his second stop just before the full-course caution.

McLaughlin said he will split $10,000 with Team Penske and his chosen charity, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Sweden retained the series championship lead by three points over O’Ward, 130-127, after finishing 10th in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The storied “Month of May” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is next on the schedule, beginning with the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13, on the IMS Road-Course. The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is booked for Sunday, May 28.

“May is going to be an awesome time for us and I can’t wait,” McLaughlin said. “Best race in the world is coming up here soon. We ended April on a good note. Just happy for my team, for Chevy for the fuel mileage. We had a hell of a strategy here today and I am super-pumped.”

Christian Rasmussen completed a Barber Motorsports Park tour de force Sunday, winning the INDY NXT Grand Prix of Alabama from pole position.

Rasmussen led all 35 laps/80.5 miles in his No. 6 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry en route to a 1.9983-second victory over rookie teammate Nolan Siegel in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. It was the third career INDY NXT victory for Rasmussen, who won two races as a series rookie in 2022.

A 22-year-old native of Denmark, Rasmussen also assumed the INDYCAR development series’ championship lead by five points over Siegel via the win. “The HMD Boys have just given us an amazing car all weekend,” Rasmussen said. “Right from the get-go in first practice, we were on top and we just continued that the whole weekend. It was pure HMD domination. I can’t thank them enough. They make me look good out there.”

Toby Sowery completed the podium in third in the No. 14 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing car. It was Sowery’s first INDY NXT start since 2021, as he was subbing for series regular Josh Pierson, who had clashing commitments in the World Endurance Championship sports car race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Sowery’s first podium result since he placed third in 2021 in Detroit was part of HMD Motorsports’ sweep of the top three spots. But it could have been the top five positions, as HMD teammates Josh Green and Danial Frost collided on the final lap while dueling for fourth place and ended up ninth and 10th, respectively, after Frost was assessed a 30-second post-race penalty for incident responsibility.

That accident elevated rookie Enaam Ahmed into fourth in the No. 47 Rickshaw Rocket car fielded by Cape Motorsports and veteran James Roe to fifth in the No. 29 Topcon entry from Andretti Autosport.

Rasmussen’s march to Victory Lane was interrupted only by two full-course cautions and a red flag. Series rookie Louis Foster ran off-course on Lap 26 and hit the barrier in Turn 9 while running third in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car, informing his Andretti Autosport team on the radio the throttle had stuck open. Rasmussen’s three-second lead vanished with that crash.

Race officials halted the event for 11 minutes with a red flag after Foster’s accident to provide additional time for track cleanup. On the ensuing restart on Lap 31, Rasmussen powered away to the checkered flag.

Rasmussen was cruising out-front on Lap 14 when his 2.7-second lead evaporated due to a collision between the No. 51 Abel Motorsports car of Jacob Abel and the No. 75 Juncos Hollinger Racing machine of Matteo Nannini at the exit of Turn 17. Rasmussen pulled away on the restart on Lap 18, stretching his lead to 1.3-seconds after just one lap. From there, he padded the advantage by a few tenths-of-a-second each lap around the 2.3-mile/17-turn natural terrain circuit until the second caution period and red flag.

The series’ next race is the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (1 p.m. EDT, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Results of the NTT IndyCar Series Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on the 2.3-mile/17-turn Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 90, Running

2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 90, Running

3. (11) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running

4. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running

5. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 90, Running

6. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 90, Running

7. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running

8. (10) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 90, Running

9. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 90, Running

10. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running

11. (26) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 90, Running

12. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 90, Running

13. (15) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 90, Running

14. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 90, Running

15. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running

16. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 90, Running

17. (19) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running

18. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 90, Running

19. (17) David Malukas, Honda, 90, Running

20. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 90, Running

21. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 90, Running

22. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 90, Running

23. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 90, Running

24. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running

25. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90, Running

26. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 90, Running

27. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 36, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 115.019 mph

Time of race: 1:47:58.9401

Margin of victory: 1.7854-seconds

Cautions: 1 for 3 laps

Lead changes: 7 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders

Grosjean, Romain 1 – 30

Newgarden, Josef 31 – 36

McLaughlin, Scott 37 – 38

Grosjean, Romain 39 – 59

McLaughlin, Scott 60 – 62

Power, Will 63 – 65

Grosjean, Romain 66 – 71

McLaughlin, Scott 72 – 90

Point Standings (top-10): 1, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 130; 2, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 127; 3, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 121; 4, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 119; 5, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 115; 6, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 105; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 104; 8, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 98; 9, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 92; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 85.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).