‘Hell of A Team’ Puts Grosjean On Pole In Alabama

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Andretti Autosport ace Romain Grosjean prevailed during an extremely tight final qualifying session Saturday to earn pole position and pace a 1-2 front row sweep for Honda heading into today’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Grosjean bagged his second NTT P1 Award of the season and third of his NTT IndyCar Series career at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. Grosjean’s pole also was the third in four INDYCAR races in 2023 for the team owned by former INDYCAR star Michael Andretti.

Grosjean turned the quickest lap of 1-minute, 5.8396-seconds/125.760 mph around the 2.3-mile/17-turn natural terrain layout during the Firestone Fast Six in his No. 28 Honda.

“I’ve got a hell of a team,” said Grosjean, a 37-year-old native of France and former Formula One regular. “We’re doing such a great job this year. The car is awesome and I have three teammates I can rely on. I went with the setup, the baseline we have, and from the moment we started quali I knew we had it. I just didn’t want to mess it on the last lap.

“We’re starting in the best position, but now we’ve got 90 laps to lead. We’ll see, but I’m really proud of my guys and really happy with what we’re doing. I was very stressed that session _ I don’t know why. I’m too old for this, but I guess I’m not. So, it’s all good.”

Meanwhile, 2021 BMP winner Alex Palou will share the front row with Grosjean after a best lap of 1:05.9130/125.620 mph in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“It was really close _ too close,” said Palou, the series champion in 2021 and a native of Spain. “We’re starting on the front row, which is great. We have a really strong car this weekend. We’ll tweak some stuff during warmup and try to put that No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants car on Victory Lane. Should be a good race.”

Defending event winner Pato O’Ward will start third after his hot lap of 1:05.9382/125.572 mph in the No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet.

“I’m just really happy with what we did from Practice 2 to qualifying,” said O’Ward, a native of Mexico. “I mean, we missed it by less than a tenth, so we’re there. We’ve definitely found the lap time we wanted to. From practice to now working on the race car, it’s a different beast with the (Firestone Firehawk tire degradation) and all that. You’ll see guys taking risks on the three-stopper, which ultimately is the quickest. But you can get hosed really easily by a yellow. The last couple of years, it’s been the fuel-save/two-stopper, so I expect the Ganassis to be very quick. Obviously, Grosjean _ it’s his second pole of the year _ so I know he will be right on-pace.

“I think for us, (we need) to have a good start, a good clean start.”

Scott McLaughlin joined O’Ward in Row 2 after his lap of 1:05.9515/125.547 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. “Overall, pretty good day for the Good Ranchers Chevy,” said McLaughlin, a native of New Zealand. “I think we’ve got a pretty good car but just didn’t quite have enough for pole. A bit of me, a bit of the car. We’ll find a bit of speed overnight and hopefully will come out stronger. Strategy-wise, it’s going to be different with a three-stop, two-stop and who does what.”

Grosjean will chase his first career series victory in the 90-lap/207-miler which will be aired live at 3 p.m. (EDT) on NBC and Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Row 3 of a 27-car starting field features six-time series champion Scott Dixon in fifth after his time of 1:06.0723/125.317 mph in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“It was an interesting day,” said Dixon, Ganassi’s longest-tenured driver and a native of New Zealand. “I think we were favored a bit more on the black (primary Firestone) tires. We didn’t quite get it right on the reds (alternate rubber). I think we should have been higher but made a pretty big mistake in Turn 9 on my last lap, which cost us about a tenth-and-a-half. I think that would have been good enough for P2 or P3. We’ll start P5, looking for a smooth race and see what we can bring.”

Christian Lundgaard completed the top six for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing via his best qualifying performance of 2023. Lundgaard’s hot lap of 1:06.1601/125.151 mph upstaged his previous best start of 11th in the season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

“We made the Fast Six _ we like that!” said Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 RLLR Honda and a native of Denmark. “It was an amazing day in Barber and an awesome weekend so far. The pace has been great. The No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda has been fast and we will be going for it tomorrow and I’m quite excited. The last time I was in the Firestone Fast Six and qualified sixth, we finished on the podium (second at the Indy GP 2, 2022) but we want to be up one further than that. So we’ll aim for that.”

Up first Sunday is a 30-minute warmup at noon (EDT, live on Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE and INDYCAR Radio Network).

Two-time series champion and three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden was eliminated during the second round of qualifying and will start seventh in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet. Newgarden missed a spot in the Firestone Fast Six by 0.0617-seconds.

“I’m frustrated and annoyed, mostly at myself,” said Newgarden, winner of the PPG 375 on Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth earlier this month. “The car was really phenomenal _ there was nothing wrong with our PPG car. It’s disappointing to not transfer. I tried something different on my warmup and it probably wasn’t advised and now looking back on it I would do it differently, in hindsight. We’ve got a fast car.”

Two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Team Penske and Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood _ winner on the Streets of Long Beach_ also were eliminated in the second round. Power, of Australia, will start 11th in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet after going off-track while pushing late in the session. Kirkwood will start 12th in the No. 27 Honda.

Championship leader Marcus Ericsson was eliminated in the first round of qualifying in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, falling 0.1399-seconds short of advancing. Ericsson, the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion, will start 13th.

“Just missed out a little bit in qualifying in P13,” said Ericsson, winner of the season-opener on the Streets of St. Pete and a native of Sweden. “We wanted more than that for sure. The car felt good but we just lacked that last tenth-of-a-second. Still a decent place to start. It’s a long race and the track is going to be interesting, so I feel like we can still have a good result from there. I’m looking forward to it.”

Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen qualified P1 for the INDY NXT Grand Prix of Alabama on Saturday, leading a train of 13 drivers quicker than the Barber Motorsports Park series track record.

Rasmussen saved his best lap for last during a frantic, eight-minute session to earn his second career INDY NXT pole with a time of 1-minute, 10.7371-seconds/117.053 mph in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry. That lap obliterated the track record of 1:11.5149 set by Linus Lundqvist during qualifying in 2021 on the 2.3-mile/17-turn natural terrain road-course.

“It was really just about getting a free lap,” Rasmussen said. “There was so much traffic out there. Very happy and got it strung together at the end, got a free lap. It was enough. That’s part one done. Now we have part two and hopefully we can stay in front.”

The 35-lap/80.5-mile/55-minute event is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. (EDT) Sunday (live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Rookie Nolan Siegel, quickest in practice Saturday morning, will join Rasmussen on the front row after his best lap of 1:10.8682/116.837 mph in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Fellow-rookie Louis Foster qualified third at 1:10.9247/116.744 mph in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship machine fielded by Andretti Autosport.

Historically, a top-three starting position has been essential for victory in this race. In 17 INDY NXT races at BMP, the winner has come from the first three starting spots. The pole-sitter has won 14 times and finished second three times _ a positive fast fact for Rasmussen.

“When you look back at history, 14 out of the last 17 races have been won from pole,” Rasmussen said. “We’ll just try to replicate that.”

Veteran Hunter McElrea helped Andretti Autosport lock-out Row 2 of an 18-car starting grid by qualifying fourth at 1:11.0690 in the No. 27 Smart Motors car. Toby Sowery, making his first INDY NXT start since 2021, qualified fifth at 1:11.0836 in the No. 14 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing car. Teammate Kyffin Simpson completed Row 3 after his best lap of 1:11.1578 in the No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR entry.

Qualifying results Saturday for INDYCAR’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.3-mile/17-turn Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:05.8396 (125.760)

2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:05.9130 (125.620)

3. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:05.9382 (125.572)

4. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:05.9515 (125.547)

5. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:06.0723 (125.317)

6. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:06.1601 (125.151)

7. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:05.9603 (125.530)

8. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:06.0930 (125.278)

9. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:06.1222 (125.223)

10. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:06.2091 (125.058)

11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.3790 (124.738)

12. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:06.3963 (124.706)

13. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:05.9207 (125.605)

14. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:06.1850 (125.104)

15. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:06.0642 (125.333)

16. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01:06.2433 (124.994)

17. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:06.1851 (125.104)

18. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:06.4415 (124.621)

19. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:06.2504 (124.980)

20. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:06.4810 (124.547)

21. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:06.2715 (124.941)

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:06.5158 (124.482)

23. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:06.5925 (124.338)

24. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:06.7181 (124.104)

25. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:06.9327 (123.706)

26. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:07.2378 (123.145)

27. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 03:49.1462 (36.134)

Qualifying Saturday for the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama on the 2.3-mile/17-turn Barber Motorsports Park, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(6) Christian Rasmussen, 1:10.7371 (117.053 mph)

2. (39) Nolan Siegel, 1:10.8682 (116.837)

3. (26) Louis Foster, 1:10.9247 (116.744)

4. (27) Hunter McElrea, 1:11.0690 (116.506)

5. (14) Toby Sowery, 1:11.0836 (116.483)

6. (21) Kyffin Simpson, 1:11.1578 (116.361)

7. (76) Reece Gold, 1:11.2148 (116.268)

8. (68) Danial Frost, 1:11.2155 (116.267)

9. (47) Enaam Ahmed, 1:11.2944 (116.138)

10. (29) James Roe, 1:11.3740 (116.009)

11. (3) Josh Green, 1:11.4137 (115.944)

12. (75) Matteo Nannini, 1:11.4623 (115.865)

13. (98) Jagger Jones, 1:11.5003 (115.804)

14. (57) Colin Kaminsky, 1:11.5430 (115.735)

15. (51) Jacob Abel, 1:11.5850 (115.667)

16. (7) Christian Bogle, 1:11.8030 (115.316)

17. (28) Jamie Chadwick, 1:11.9208 (115.127)

18. (99) Ernie Francis Jr., 1:12.0393 (114.937)

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

