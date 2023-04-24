Busch Goes For It, Gets It at Talladega On Sunday

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. – It was two stars from the world of sports who generated nearly all of the pre-race hoopla at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon.

But at day’s end, a member of NASCAR’s old guard had walked away with the glory.

Chase Elliott, without question the biggest name in NASCAR, was making just his second start of the season since receiving medical clearance to resume racing following a snowboarding incident in early March.

To commemorate his return, FOX Sports ran countless promotions of “Chase is Back!” in an effort to bolster ratings.

Talladega Superspeedway hosted one of its biggest crowds in years for the running of Sunday’s GEICO 500. Much of that is attributed to the Dawsonville, Ga. native and resident’s return to the sport.

Meanwhile, NASCAR’s most famous team owner, Michael Jordan, watched the day’s activities from atop Bubba Wallace’s pit box. The NBA legend is the primary owner of 23XI Racing, a two-car team which fields cars for Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Wallace, who led the white flag lap, narrowly missed taking Jordan to victory lane. Elliott, still shaking the rust off his lengthy layoff, flexed lots of muscle and speed by leading 18 laps but finished 12th.

When the outcome was finally settled on a slightly overcast, 68-degree day in central Alabama, it was 37-year-old Kyle Busch who hoisted the winner’s trophy in victory lane after Wallace and long-time friend Ryan Blaney tangled while battling for the lead on the final lap.

“Sometimes you gotta be lucky,” said Busch, who led just three laps. “Some of these races come down to that. And you have to take them when they come your way. “

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin, who wound up leading seven laps, turned out to be a non-factor much of the day and finished 17th.

But Wallace had the big boss smiling ear-to-ear early in the going when he put the No. 23 Toyota on the point and led 22 laps during the opening segment.

However, Jordan experienced a mood swing during the first wave of green flag stops on lap 40 when his other car, the No. 45 Toyota driven by Reddick, made an erratic move from the outside lane of a long pack in a tight draft, resulting in damage to his Camry from the inside retaining wall at the entrance of pit road.

Reddick’s aggressive move narrowly missed collecting a fleet of Toyotas that were also entering pit road for service.

The incident replayed three laps later when Chase Briscoe failed to sufficiently slow his No. 14 Mustang as he entered pit road. A group of fellow Ford drivers somehow managed to avoid Briscoe’s spinning car.

Elliott managed to parlay pit stop strategy into the lead on lap 47 of 188. The fan favorite raced side-by-side with teammate Alex Bowman during the next 13 laps.

The crowd erupted on lap 60 with cheers and roars historically reserved for drivers named Earnhardt around these parts after Elliott led a snarling pack to the line to win stage one.

Ten laps later, veterans Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. all shared time at the front of the field while pulling the 38-car side-by-side train around the 2.66-mile tri-oval.

A whopping 24 official lead changes were already etched into the record books as Truex led the field to the stripe on lap 88 of 188. At the time, Wallace was hanging on in 10th place, Elliott three rows back in 16th and Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. relegated to watching from 32nd.

Aside from a blown tire on Michael McDowell’s Ford and the two spins entering pit road, the field masterfully raced side-by-side (and at times three-wide) lap after lap with nary a miscue, one day after NASCAR’s Xfinity turning Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 into a demolition derby.

With 91 laps remaining, a line of cars finally made headway with a third lane at the top of the speedway led by Wallace.

Meanwhile, several familiar faces appeared in the suite to the right of the press box. Longtime car owner Richard Childress had his eyes on his two grandsons, Austin and Ty Dillon as well as Busch, while the NASCAR on NBC team of Rick Allen, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte looked on as the cars rocketed around the massive facility. Burton wore a headset to listen to his son, Harrison Burton, communicate with the No. 21 Wood Brothers team.

Jeff Burton eventually entered the press box during a caution period and chatted with the media for several minutes.

A series of gas-and-go green flag stops began to unfold on lap 103, as the Chevrolets pitted. The Toyotas stopped a lap later followed by the Ford camp on lap 105.

The loser in the sequence was Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, who was ticketed with a speeding penalty.

Meanwhile, the large pack quickly reformed and was paced by Wallace and Elliott as the field sped to the end of stage two.

Just as it appeared Elliott would score a second consecutive stage win, Aric Almirola used a sling-shot move in the dogleg to win by a few scant feet.

That laid the foundation for the third segment of the race, which promised to offer a breathtaking run to the checkered flag.

Surprisingly, the drivers managed to avoid miscues while racing in large packs throughout the majority of the final stage until a bump draft from Noah Gragson to the rear bumper of Burton sent his No. 21 Mustang sliding out of control on lap 143.

The wreck, which collected four other cars, occurred as Gragson was trying to push Burton into the lead.

With everyone on edge as the laps wound down, contact between Corey LaJoie and Logano with four laps remaining in regulation collected seven cars, including Stenhouse Jr., and sent the race into overtime. It also had crew chiefs scrambling to recalculate fuel mileage.

On what would be the next-to-last restart, race leader Gragson was sent spinning as he exited Turn 2 following contact from Ross Chastain. The dustup collected seven cars and set the stage for a dramatic finish between Blaney, Aric Almirola, Busch and Wallace.

Once the field finally took the white flag and sailed into Turn 1, Wallace emerged as the outright leader with Blaney close on his tail.

Coming off Turn 2, Blaney looked high then low as Wallace blocked both moves. Contact ensued, allowing Busch to slip into the lead.

With cars spinning and scattering throughout the field, NASCAR was forced to call for the yellow flag which meant Busch would capture the 62th win of his illustrious Cup Series career once he made his way around the track for the final time at a reduced rate of speed.

Blaney wound up second, just ahead of Chris Buescher, Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.

There was an anxious moment for Busch just before the final restart when crew chief Randall Burnett told his driver to pit for fuel.

Busch vetoed the request by staying on the track.

“In my mind, I was like ‘there’s no way you come to pit road and just throw away your day,’” said Busch, whose victory in Fontana, Ca. in February has him locked into the playoffs.

“We didn’t have any stage points and we had nothing at that point in the race. I was saying to myself ‘why not take the chance?’”

Busch’s No. 8 Camaro carried the colors and logos of McLaren Custom Grills, a new sponsor to the sport.

Within an hour of the conclusion of Sunday’s race, McLaren’s website had crashed thanks to the star power of their driver, Kyle Busch.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Sunday, April 23, 2023

1. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 196.

2. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196.

3. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 196.

4. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 196.

5. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 196.

6. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 196.

7. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 196.

8. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 196.

9. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 196.

10. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 196.

11. (38) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 196.

12. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 196.

13. (13) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 196.

14. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 196.

15. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 196.

16. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 196.

17. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 196.

18. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 196.

19. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.

20. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 196.

21. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 196.

22. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 196.

23. (31) Austin Hill(i), Chevrolet, 196.

24. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 196.

25. (36) Riley Herbst(i), Ford, 196.

26. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 196.

27. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 196.

28. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 195.

29. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 195.

30. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 195.

31. (3) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, Fuel, 194.

32. (30) Noah Gragson #, Chevrolet, Accident, 189.

33. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 189.

34. (16) Ryan Preece, Ford, Accident, 189.

35. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 189.

36. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, Accident, 183.

37. (35) Zane Smith(i), Ford, Accident, 141.

38. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 141.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 146.575 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 33 Mins, 25 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 57 among 21 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 1-6;C. Briscoe 7;B. Wallace 8-30;D. Suarez 31-34;K. Busch 35;R. Chastain 36-38;R. Preece 39-40;E. Jones 41-43;C. Elliott 44-47;A. Bowman 48-52;C. Elliott 53-55;A. Bowman 56;C. Elliott 57;A. Bowman 58-59;C. Elliott 60-62;B. McLeod 63;D. Hamlin 64-70;K. Harvick 71-76;J. Logano 77;M. Truex Jr. 78-82;J. Logano 83;M. Truex Jr. 84;J. Logano 85;M. Truex Jr. 86-97;B. Wallace 98-99;K. Harvick 100-104;B. Keselowski 105-106;C. Elliott 107;M. Truex Jr. 108;C. Elliott 109;B. Wallace 110-114;C. Elliott 115-119;A. Almirola 120-122;W. Byron 123;A. Almirola 124-125;B. Wallace 126;H. Burton 127-130;R. Blaney 131;H. Burton 132-137;R. Blaney 138-140;H. Burton 141;R. Blaney 142-143;D. Suarez 144;R. Blaney 145-146;B. Wallace 147-149;R. Blaney 150-154;T. Gibbs # 155-156;R. Blaney 157-168;T. Gibbs # 169;R. Blaney 170-179;T. Gibbs # 180;R. Blaney 181-188;N. Gragson # 189;R. Blaney 190-193;K. Busch 194;B. Wallace 195;K. Busch 196.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ryan Blaney 9 times for 47 laps; Bubba Wallace 6 times for 35 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 4 times for 19 laps; Chase Elliott 7 times for 18 laps; Harrison Burton 3 times for 11 laps; Aric Almirola 3 times for 11 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 11 laps; Alex Bowman 3 times for 8 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 7 laps; Daniel Suarez 2 times for 5 laps; Ty Gibbs # 3 times for 4 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 3 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 3 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 3 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 3 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 2 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 2 laps; BJ McLeod 1 time for 1 lap; Noah Gragson # 1 time for 1 lap; William Byron 1 time for 1 lap; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 9,48,1,24,5,2,42,22,41,99

Stage #2 Top Ten: 10,9,4,23,21,19,41,11,47,42