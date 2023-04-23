Busch Takes Advantage Of Late Wreck To Win Talladega

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch was in the right place at the right time and got the victory in Sunday’s 500-miler at Talladega Superspeedway. The win came in double overtime.

The right place was ahead of a huge wreck and the time was the final lap.

“Sometimes you got to be lucky,” Busch said. “Some of these races come down to that. You got to take ’em when they come your way. The seas kind of parted there when they went up the racetrack. They were trying to push draft. These cars are just not stable enough to do that.”

It was his second win of the season – a season which saw him move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing. His first victory came in Fontana, Calif. in the second race of the year.

Sunday’s assures him of a place in the playoffs and a shot at winning a third Cup championship.

As with many of the teams in the field, Busch was nearly out of fuel in the final lap and he actually ran out of fuel before he could do a burnout.

“It shut off right here when I was trying to do a burnout,” he said. “Maybe it’s out (smiling). I went left instead of going right. Fuel pickup is on the right. Maybe it ran it out. I’ll see.

“We were sweating it being close. I thought back to California, Fontana, earlier this year where we have a win. I am like, We got to gamble. You’re up here, got to take the track position when you have it, give it what you can on the restarts, see what happens. Lo and behold, it worked out. Knock on wood for this one.”

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who led a race-best 47 laps, finished second. He was attempting to get his first win since 2021 55 races ago.

“just I think someone ran out of gas at the restart zone and kind of hurt our lane,” Blaney said. “By the time we got back up there, we tried to make every run we could. It’s a fast car, just a shame not to win.

Third was Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

“It was not as much fun on the day as I expected,” Buescher said. “Just really hard to make any moves – lanes just stalled out, handing didn’t seem to come into play. I don’t know if it was temperatures or what. Just not as much movement as we hoped… just thought we’d have more opportunities there. Everybody worked hard and got us up there in the end. We had enough fuel, and threw some good strategy in there. We were in the hunt for it. I wanted to see the lap play out. I felt like we had a good run up-top, but looking back I don’t think we had any help either. I don’t know. At the end of the day, it was a good finish. The race itself wasn’t as much fun as I was hoping for, for us.”

Fourth was Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Fifth was Brad Keselowski of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Chase Elliott, in his second race back since rehabbing a broken leg suffered during a snowboarding accident in Colorado in early March, won the first stage and nearly the second as he was passed by Aric Almirola just before the start-finish line.

As per usual at the high-banked, 2.66-mile oval, the cars spent most of the day bumper to bumper dived between two, sometimes three lines.

The race was calm with drivers minding their manners through the first two stages. The first multi-car incident occurred on Lap 141 when rookie Noah Gragson spun leader Harrison Burton in the Wood Brothers No. 21 car from behind. Also involved were Austin Dillon, Zane Smith and Austin Hill. The wreck ended Dillon’s and Smith’s day.

With five laps to go, a biggish wreck occurred when defending series champion Joey Logano was spun by Corey LaJoie. Also involved were Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., William Byron, Daniel Suarez and Burton.

That wreck forced the overtime finish.

On the first overtime restart lap, another multi-car wreck occurred. It occurred at the front of the field and involved Gragson, who restarted P2, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece. Larson was violently t-boned by Preece, destroying both cars.

Then after the white flag fell, making the race official, another big wreck occurred. The wreck happened when Bubba Wallace attempt to ward off Ryan Blaney while leading and got bounced from behind.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just you get big runs, take ’em when you can,” Blaney said. “I’m glad everyone’s okay, but in my mind you kind of triple move like that, triple block, you can’t block three times. I don’t know. Runs are so big.

“As a leader, with Bubba, trying to block, which is the right thing to do. But I think a lot of those, I mean, I got to go somewhere.”

Sneaking under those two was Busch.

In all, there were just seven cautions on the day.

(This story will be updated shortly)

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Sunday, April 23, 2023

1. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 196.

2. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196.

3. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 196.

4. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 196.

5. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 196.

6. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 196.

7. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 196.

8. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 196.

9. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 196.

10. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 196.

11. (38) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 196.

12. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 196.

13. (13) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 196.

14. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 196.

15. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 196.

16. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 196.

17. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 196.

18. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 196.

19. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.

20. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 196.

21. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 196.

22. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 196.

23. (31) Austin Hill(i), Chevrolet, 196.

24. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 196.

25. (36) Riley Herbst(i), Ford, 196.

26. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 196.

27. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 196.

28. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 195.

29. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 195.

30. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 195.

31. (3) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, Fuel, 194.

32. (30) Noah Gragson #, Chevrolet, Accident, 189.

33. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 189.

34. (16) Ryan Preece, Ford, Accident, 189.

35. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 189.

36. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, Accident, 183.

37. (35) Zane Smith(i), Ford, Accident, 141.

38. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 141.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 146.575 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 33 Mins, 25 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 57 among 21 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 1-6;C. Briscoe 7;B. Wallace 8-30;D. Suarez 31-34;K. Busch 35;R. Chastain 36-38;R. Preece 39-40;E. Jones 41-43;C. Elliott 44-47;A. Bowman 48-52;C. Elliott 53-55;A. Bowman 56;C. Elliott 57;A. Bowman 58-59;C. Elliott 60-62;B. McLeod 63;D. Hamlin 64-70;K. Harvick 71-76;J. Logano 77;M. Truex Jr. 78-82;J. Logano 83;M. Truex Jr. 84;J. Logano 85;M. Truex Jr. 86-97;B. Wallace 98-99;K. Harvick 100-104;B. Keselowski 105-106;C. Elliott 107;M. Truex Jr. 108;C. Elliott 109;B. Wallace 110-114;C. Elliott 115-119;A. Almirola 120-122;W. Byron 123;A. Almirola 124-125;B. Wallace 126;H. Burton 127-130;R. Blaney 131;H. Burton 132-137;R. Blaney 138-140;H. Burton 141;R. Blaney 142-143;D. Suarez 144;R. Blaney 145-146;B. Wallace 147-149;R. Blaney 150-154;T. Gibbs # 155-156;R. Blaney 157-168;T. Gibbs # 169;R. Blaney 170-179;T. Gibbs # 180;R. Blaney 181-188;N. Gragson # 189;R. Blaney 190-193;K. Busch 194;B. Wallace 195;K. Busch 196.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ryan Blaney 9 times for 47 laps; Bubba Wallace 6 times for 35 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 4 times for 19 laps; Chase Elliott 7 times for 18 laps; Harrison Burton 3 times for 11 laps; Aric Almirola 3 times for 11 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 11 laps; Alex Bowman 3 times for 8 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 7 laps; Daniel Suarez 2 times for 5 laps; Ty Gibbs # 3 times for 4 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 3 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 3 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 3 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 3 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 2 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 2 laps; BJ McLeod 1 time for 1 lap; Noah Gragson # 1 time for 1 lap; William Byron 1 time for 1 lap; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 9,48,1,24,5,2,42,22,41,99

Stage #2 Top Ten: 10,9,4,23,21,19,41,11,47,42