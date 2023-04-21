Newgarden Leads Charge As Practice for The 500 Begins

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Josef Newgarden began chasing the one item missing from his stellar INDYCAR resume Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Team Penske ace topped the speed chart during an Open Test for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

A two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, Newgarden’s lap at 227.686 mph was fastest among 33 drivers circulating the famed 2.5-mile oval during an 8.5-hour session. Newgarden’s best finish in 11 previous Indianapolis 500 starts was third in 2016, but he will enter the Month of May intent upon delivering team-owner Roger Penske a record-extending 19th Indy 500 victory.

Newgarden recorded his hot lap with approximately 50 minutes remaining in the afternoon practice when cars ran in packs, simulating conditions expected during “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 28.

“Really great day,” said Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. “I wish it was Race Day today. But you can’t choose those. You have to show up on that day and be very good. I told the team that if it was Race Day, don’t touch it because it was very good. Sometimes you show up and the car is great and sometimes you have to work on it. Today was one of those really good days.

“We got through our list, as well, and we learned a lot, which is always positive. Sometimes you can go around in circles at this place, but today as a team I felt like we were very efficient with our time. We split everything up and divided and conquered. Really, really happy for Team Penske today and I feel good for next month with the Shell car.”

Newgarden scored his first victory of the 2023 season _ and second consecutive at Texas Motor Speedway _ on April 2 in the PPG 375. The event on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth was the only oval race scheduled before the Indy 500.

Testing at IMS was scheduled to continue for all drivers from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (EDT) Friday, but the session was canceled shortly after 9 a.m. due to persistent rain showers forecast for the day. Teams are scheduled to return to IMS on Friday, May 12, for practice and qualifying ahead of the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13, on the IMS Road-Course.

Practice for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 1.

Indianapolis-area native Conor Daly jumped into P2 in the final minutes of Thursday’s afternoon session at 227.466 mph in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

“We were fast really all day, but I felt really racy,” said Daly, competing for team-owner/three-time Indy 500 pole-sitter Ed Carpenter. “We happened to sneak a lap in there but I really, really enjoyed today. We stayed in the car for three-and-a half hours, so we did a lot of work, which is great. That’s what testing is for and we were quick.”

Scott Dixon, the six-time series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner from New Zealand, was third overall at 226.788 mph in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Dixon qualified on-pole for the 2022 Indy 500 with a four-lap/10-mile average of 234.046 mph. “Dixie” was followed Thursday by Kyle Kirkwood, who scored his first series win last Sunday at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Kirkwood’s best lap was 226.727 mph in the No. 27 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Japan completed the top-five at 226.265 mph in the No. 11 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

With Friday’s forecast calling for possible inclement weather, teams wasted little time getting up-to-speed. The 33 drivers combined to turn 3,522 laps/8,805 miles across three sessions. The focus of most teams was trying the various combinations of new aerodynamic parts INDYCAR is introducing this year with the aim of creating closer racing and more technical options.

“This is the first time we get to see what we’re doing on computers actually makes sense on a racetrack, and we think it does,” said Kirkwood, who is in his second INDYCAR season. “They’ve done a really good job. We’re able to race really close with everyone. The racing is a lot closer this year in this front pack than it was last year, which is cool to see.”

However, the task of sampling various aero parts and pieces was made tricky by increasingly blustery winds as the afternoon progressed. The steady wind speed was about 10 mph by late afternoon, with gusts of 20 mph or higher. Still, there were no caution flags for contact, although rain sprinkles halted testing for 45 minutes in the early afternoon.

Additionally, all five veterans and three rookies required to participate in refresher tests and the Rookie Orientation Program completed those sequences of laps successfully and now are eligible for full participation in May.

Veterans completing refreshers were 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan, 2014 Indy 500 champ Ryan Hunter-Reay, 2020 Indy 500 pole-sitter Marco Andretti, Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson. Drivers completing their first ROP were Augustin Canapino, Benjamin Pedersen and Sting Ray Robb.

The 2004 series champion for Andretti Green Racing, Kanaan is prepping for what is being billed as his final Indy 500 start at the wheel of the No. 66 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “It was a good day,” the 48-year-old native Brazilian said after his best lap of 224.792 mph placed him 15th on the chart. “First day, trying to get through the motions. It’s a new car, new build, so we didn’t really worry about anything. It was just trying to get myself, the mechanics and everything rolling. It was an awesome day. We ran as many laps as we wanted to run (40). There were no issues, so a good day.”

Hunter-Reay, 42, has returned to IMS to wheel the No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet as teammate to Wilson. Hunter-Reay’s fulltime INDYCAR career ended after the 2021 season, his 12th with Andretti Autosport, for whom he won the series championship in 2012.

“Captain America” began his history with IMS as 2008 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year.

“You know, that first run out _the first proper run _ felt like a kid going down the hill on a bike, going down a ramp. That’s probably like that feeling of just pure excitement,” said RHR, whose best lap of 224.963 mph placed him 14th. “It was great. I absolutely couldn’t wait to do it. But now it’s like Stefan said _ the team’s done a great job preparing these cars and really happy to be joining Team Chevy again. We have a lot of great history together not only in the sports car side of GM with Cadillac and everything but winning a championship together back in 2012. So I have a lot of good friends there and look forward to working with them.

“It’s something that I’m definitely going to take the time (to savor) the most, working with the team. It’s been excellent today. We just were going through some pretty big-ticket stuff, big-ticket items with the wind and everything. I wanted to get through that refresher as fast as possible. It was like eating your vegetables as a kid. Yeah, it’s not fun, but got through it. After that, yeah, had a blast.”

Reigning Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson placed 18th at 224.537 mph in the No. 8 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing. Ericsson, a native of Sweden and winner of the 2023 season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg in Florida, led all drivers by logging 120 laps.

Four-time Indy 500 champion and native of Brazil Helio Castroneves was 19th at 223.645 mph in the No. 06 Honda fielded by Meyer Shank Racing.

Next scheduled race is the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30, at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. (EDT) on NBC, Peacock and INDYCAR LIVE. Coverage also will be available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).