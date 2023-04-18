Stewart Has Big Day In Vegas

Tony Stewart Racing celebrated an historic NHRA double fantasy Sunday in _ where else, Las Vegas _ where fledgling Sportsman drag racer Tony Stewart and Funny Car point-leader Matt Hagan claimed victories during the 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also won at the fourth of 21 races on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule at The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Stewart made his Top Alcohol Dragster debut in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series last fall in Vegas. On Sunday, the driver famously known as Smoke Johnson won in just his fifth career TAD start with a lap in 5.324-seconds at 269.62 mph in the Mobil 1 dragster fielded by McPhillips Racing. A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, recall that Stewart was runnerup at that fall race in Vegas. With his win, the NASCAR Hall of Famer now also counts major event victories in NHRA and INDYCAR in Vegas, as well as wins on every racing layout at LVMS.

“When we raced here last fall, I was just ecstatic to make the finals,” said Stewart, a 51-year-old resident of Rushville, Ind. “Today I told Leah (Pruett, wife and Top Fuel racer), ‘I’m not happy to just be in the finals. I want this.’

“I thoroughly enjoyed four-wide racing. I’ll be honest _ to me, it feels like it kind of brings that short track feel, like the first few rounds it felt like heat races. It’s hard not to like it when you win, but I think it’s a cool deal.”

Stewart now has posted a motorsports victory in 43 consecutive seasons. He won his first U.S. Auto Club Silver Crown event at The Dirt Track at LVMS on Oct. 18, 1997; clinched his 1997 INDYCAR championship in the Indy Racing League on the LVMS oval; won in a USAC Midget in 2002 at the Las Vegas Bullring pavement short-track and also won in a Sprint Car on the same night; won the 2010 Las Vegas Sprint Car Nationals at The Dirt Track at LVMS.

“I know my (TAD) win isn’t a win in the pro series class, but I’m really proud of it,” Stewart said. “The field has been tight all weekend and it was tight last year in the fall. We’re racers and we always want to win. No one likes losing. I think it was the perfect situation last year with Madison (Payne) winning her first national race and the rookie (himself) finishing second.

“The beginning of the season has been super-difficult with this new car. We went testing and found a couple things that were wrong and went through the car with a fine-tooth comb to make it better. I knew as soon as I did the burnout on Friday that this was a better car. It was a hard day on Friday because it shook both sessions. We found the speed and got it balanced and need more runs to get it dialed-in.

“The third qualifying session was important because we weren’t yet qualified, so that run is the only one we have for data with this setup. It shows why Rich McPhillips has been as successful as he has been because he can sit there and pick apart sections of the racetrack that we need to be better at. I’m so proud of my whole McPhillips Racing crew and their hard work.”

In Ha-Ha Car, Matt Hagan strengthened his point-lead via his third win in the Camping World Drag Racing Series first four races. Hagan covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.943-seconds at 326.79 mph in the final in TSR’s Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT. Hagan earned his 46th career win in a season capped by sharing a Victory Circle moment with Boss Stewart.

“I went up there (for the final) and I was like, ‘Tony’s won, no pressure,’ you know?” said Hagan, a 40-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “And then he comes and crawls under the body and says, ‘I just won _ you better win. Let’s go!’ But it’s great to share this with Tony Stewart. It’s a huge highlight of my career.”

A three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion, Hagan finished first in all three quad rounds to build a 105-point advantage. NHRA’s four-wide events historically have been a struggle for Hagan, but he solved the riddle Sunday in impressive fashion.

“I’ve done everything in the four-wide from not staging the car on time to red-lighting to not knowing which lane I’m in, so you’ve got to kind of dummy-it-down,” Hagan joked. “You get lucky out here, you do a good job and you try to dumb-it-down to make sure that you’re figuring out where you’re at and what you’re doing.”

Hagan, who won his three championships with team-owner Don Schumacher, is in his second season with TSR. Hagan said Stewart’s almost seamless transition from stock car racing to drag racing has hardly been a shocker.

“Tony Stewart…the guy is amazing and obviously a wheelman,” Hagan said. “He’s great at whatever he steps into. People don’t realize what type of guy he is. I was looking up his accolades to see what he had accomplished when I decided I was going to drive for him. He’s genuinely a good man that you want to win for.

“I also cannot say enough about my crew chief, Dickie Venables. There isn’t a weekend he doesn’t impress me. It’s been nothing but glorious with him. We always have a chance at the championship each year. To start off the season this hot and win three out of four races is pretty awesome. You have to stay humble because luck can turn around at any moment out here. It’s been a special start to the year and it’s awesome for my guys that work so hard. They thrash in between rounds and I take a deep breath because I know they have it handled. They’re putting a heck of a race car underneath me.”

Team-owner/driver Antron Brown claimed his first Top Fuel win of 2023 and 72nd of his career in his Toyota dragster. A three-time world champ, Brown cranked-out his best 1,000-foot run in the final at 3.760-seconds and 319.75 mph in a star-studded quad featuring four-time world champion Steve Torrence, two-time/reigning world champ Brittany Force and Josh Hart. Brown finished second to Brit Force in both of the first two quads but posted a stellar 0.053-second reaction time in the final to secure his third career victory in Vegas.

For the record, the Top Fuel final quad featured a group with nine combined career NHRA world championships.

“When you go four-wide racing, it’s crazy. It’s kind of a battle royale,” said Brown, a 47-year-old resident of Pittsboro, Ind. “Every round is a tough matchup and that showed in the final. But I’m super-pumped and super-proud of my guys. I just want to keep getting better and better. We know when the Countdown (to the Championship) comes, you have to be strong so to come and get that win today, it’s definitely a statement for us. Again, our main focus is to keep improving and getting better.”

Last season, Brown won his first event as owner/driver of AB Motorsports in August at Heartland Park Topeka. After entering this event ranked ninth in points, Brown exited tied for fourth with California-based privateer Mike Salinas.

“The more laps we get, the more we learn, and the more we learn, the better we get,” Brown said. “That being said, if we go into the Countdown as a top-tier team we don’t have to play catch-up and that’s the game plan. We want to go in there as a top-three team. We’re going to work our tails off to make that happen, but so will many of our competitors. There are 12 cars that can win on any given Sunday. It could be anybody’s race, so our main focus is to keep improving, turn on win lights. If you can do that, you’ll be in a good spot going into the playoffs. Who gets the most laps and learns from them will be the ones left standing at the end.”

Meanwhile, Torrence’s runnerup result moved the native Texan into the Top Fuel point-lead by 13 points (323-310) over Justin Ashley.

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn realized redemption from last year’s four-wide race in Las Vegas by posting his second straight series win. Glenn covered the quarter-mile in 6.649-seconds at 206.29 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS fielded by KB Titan Racing. His sixth career victory was scored on a hole shot, as Glenn posted a 0.039-second reaction time to hold off Troy Coughlin’s 6.646 at 206.35 in a final quad that included Cristian Cuadra and Deric Kramer.

Glenn won his opening quad and finished second in the second round to advance into the final. Glenn again was stout off the starting line when it counted, earning his second career victory at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to keep his Camaro in the Factory Hot Rod point lead.

“It’s the best car I’ve ever had by far and it feels good to show what this car is capable of,” said Glenn, a 32-year-old resident of Mooresville, N.C. “I want to keep this momentum going as long as I can. I’m definitely one of those examples of if you put your head down and work hard, you can pretty much achieve all of your dreams. I’m definitely living my dream right now. There is no doubt about that.

“These cars are so much fun to drive. Even when stuff isn’t going your way they’re still so much fun to drive. I’m trying not to look too far ahead; I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”

Coughlin advanced to the final quad by winning the first two quads en route to his ninth career final round berth.

NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action with the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 28-30 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was the fourth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Rob Passey; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Clay Millican; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Buddy Hull; 14. Justin Ashley; 15. Krista Baldwin.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. John Force; 4. Chad Green; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. Jeff Diehl; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Steven Densham; 13. Robert Hight; 14. Jason Rupert; 15. Bob Tasca III; 16. Bobby Bode.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Steve Graham; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 10. Jerry Tucker; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Kyle Koretsky; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Camrie Caruso.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas:

Top Fuel _ Antron Brown, 3.760-seconds, 319.75 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.774-seconds, 331.04 mph and Brittany Force, 3.769-seconds, 331.69 mph and Josh Hart, 3.791-seconds, 324.90 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.943, 326.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.969, 319.45 and John Force, Chevrolet Camaro, 4.005, 321.81 and Chad Green, Mustang, 4.222, 250.74.

Pro Stock _ Dallas Glenn, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.649, 206.29 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.646, 206.35 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.693, 205.79 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.650, 206.42.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Tony Stewart, 5.324, 269.62 def. Todd Bruce, 5.332, 270.97 and Chris Demke, 5.355, 270.64 and Mike Coughlin, 5.351, 270.75.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Doug Gordon, Chevrolet Camaro, 5.506, 266.42 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.530, 261.57 and Brian Hough, Camaro, 6.564, 118.79 and Jake Guadagnolo, Camaro, 5.670, 248.07.

Competition Eliminator _Travis Gusso, Chevrolet Cobalt, 8.792, 154.92 def. Jeff Taylor, Cobalt, 7.115, 185.43.

Super Stock _ Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.579, 131.18 def. Trey Vetter, Chevy Cobalt, 9.120, 139.96.

Stock Eliminator _ Kyle Rizzoli, Chevrolet Camaro, 10.363, 118.83 def. John Gray, Dodge Demon, 11.187, 113.47.

Super Comp _ Tanner Theobald, Dragster, 9.062, 159.59 def. Doug Johnson, Dragster, 9.019, 172.04.

Super Gas _ Tom Carlson, Chevrolet Corvette, 10.053, 159.21 def. Mark Philbrick, Ford Mustang, 10.065, 155.04.

Top Dragster _ Mike MacBrair, Dragster, 6.411, 212.06 def. Dan Naylor, Dragster, 6.285, 217.60.

Final round-by-round results from the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Leah Pruett, 3.779, 319.60 and Rob Passey, 4.074, 276.69 def. Austin Prock, 4.172, 258.96 and Justin Ashley, 4.211, 313.22; Mike Salinas, 3.729, 332.10 and Shawn Langdon, 3.773, 324.75 def. Clay Millican, 3.828, 317.64 and Krista Baldwin, broke; Brittany Force, 3.785, 327.74 and Antron Brown, 3.780, 321.65 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.789, 325.77 and Josh Hart, 3.768, 327.03 and Steve Torrence, 3.814, 319.37 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.806, 324.59 and Buddy Hull, 3.859, 313.80.

SEMIFINALS _ B. Force, 3.758, 315.05 and Brown, 3.769, 312.71 def. Pruett, 3.798, 322.34 and Passey, broke; Hart, 4.131, 268.76 and Torrence, 4.618, 187.11 def. Salinas, 10.937, 68.36 and Langdon, DQ.

FINAL _ Brown, 3.760, 319.75 def. Torrence, 3.774, 331.04, B. Force, 3.769, 331.69 and Hart, 3.791, 324.90.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ John Force, Chevrolet Camaro, 3.979, 327.03 and Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.967, 326.95 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.552, 195.14 and Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 5.153, 159.63; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.976, 327.27 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.963, 322.27 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.767, 193.05 and Bobby Bode, Mustang, broke; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.997, 317.72 and Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.003, 303.50 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.225, 265.22 and Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.270, 249.58; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.051, 314.61 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.149, 249.39 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 4.469, 272.50 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 11.205, 67.24.

SEMIFINALS _ Wilkerson, 4.053, 310.70 and Green, 4.157, 293.60 def. Alexander, 5.271, 141.89 and Pedregon, 11.088, 72.22; Hagan, 3.968, 322.81 and Force, 4.069, 321.04 def. DeJoria, 4.061, 275.90 and Diehl, 4.291, 228.31;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.943, 326.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.969, 319.45, Force, 4.005, 321.81 and Green, 4.222, 250.74.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevrolet Camaro, 6.638, 207.59 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.669, 206.10 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.676, 206.70 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.657, 205.91; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.660, 206.83 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.673, 205.60 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.704, 206.54 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 9.111, 106.21; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.636, 206.51 and Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.701, 205.19 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 12.833, 58.40 and Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.659, 205.38; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.627, 206.45 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.691, 205.63 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.686, 205.32 and Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 12.929, 66.27;

SEMIFINALS _ Kramer, 6.680, 206.10 and Glenn, 6.654, 205.98 def. Stanfield, 6.693, 205.85 and Graham, 6.731, 205.57; Coughlin Jr., 6.663, 206.86 and C. Cuadra, 6.685, 206.26 def. Hartford, 6.648, 206.83 and Enders, 6.715, 205.29;

FINAL _ Glenn, 6.649, 206.29 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.646, 206.35, C. Cuadra, 6.693, 205.79 and Kramer, 6.650, 206.42.

Point standings (top-10) following the 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 323; 2. Justin Ashley, 310; 3. Brittany Force, 287; 4. (tie) Antron Brown, 274; Mike Salinas, 274; 6. Leah Pruett, 252; 7. (tie) Shawn Langdon, 230; 8. Austin Prock, 233; 9. Doug Kalitta, 199; 10. Josh Hart, 171.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 394; 2. Ron Capps, 289; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 278; 4. Chad Green, 252; 5. Robert Hight, 242; 6. Bob Tasca III, 239; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 231; 8. John Force, 187; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 185; 10. Blake Alexander, 178.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 360; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., 309; 3. Matt Hartford, 295; 4. Camrie Caruso, 263; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 231; 6. Bo Butner, 216; 7. Greg Anderson, 201; 8. Cristian Cuadra, 200; 9. Kyle Koretsky, 198; 10. Mason McGaha, 193.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).