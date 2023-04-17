Kirkwood Conquers Long Beach For First IndyCar Victory

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Andretti Autosport prodigy Kyle Kirkwood completed a pole position-to-Victory Lane sweep of Sunday afternoon’s 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, aka the Team Honda Invitational.

Kirkwood scored his first NTT IndyCar Series victory in his 20th career start and third with the organization owned by Michael Andretti, the 1991 Championship Auto Racing Teams PPG IndyCar World Series champ and winner of America’s premier street race in 1986 and 2002.

Kirkwood led a race-high 53 of 85-laps in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda, fully taking charge following the second round of pit stops around the 1.968-mile/11-turn temporary Southern California circuit. Remaining on-track one lap longer than 2022 event-winner Josef Newgarden, Kirkwood used a traffic-free lap to run at qualifying pace before executing a clean final pit stop. Kirkwood assumed a lead he would not relinquish on Lap 56.

“This is amazing, man,” said Kirkwood, a 24-year-old native of Jupiter, Fla. “What a day. The calmest day I’ve had in two years _ and it was a win. I was so happy with just the pole (Saturday), but I’m over the moon right now. This is incredible for the whole team. We had a stellar day for the whole team with Andretti Autosport.”

Indeed. Andretti teammate Romain Grosjean placed second in the No. 28 Honda _ just 0.9907-seconds behind Kirkwood to trigger Honda’s domination of the top five finishing positions. Kirkwood and Frenchman Grosjean also delivered the first 1-2 result for Andretti Autosport since Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay swept the podium at the second race on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, in September 2020.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson rounded-out the Long Beach podium in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Winner of the 2023 season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 5, Ericsson took the championship lead by 15 points (110-95) over Pato O’Ward, the native of Mexico who finished 17th in the No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet.

“It was a hectic race,” said Ericsson, a native of Sweden. “We were running very well and then on that restart in the middle we dropped back a bit and lost some positions. But the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda was so fast out there and we made up the ground and finished on the podium. I’m really happy with that and now we have got the championship lead. Bring on the rest of the season.”

Southern California native Herta finished fourth in Andretti’s No. 26 Gainbridge Honda, continuing the organization’s early-season resurgence. Spaniard Alex Palou, the 2021 series champion, placed fifth in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Australia finished sixth in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet to lead the Bowtie Brigade. The event officially produced 253 on-track passes, most at Long Beach since INDYCAR began tracking passes on the scenic, seaside circuit in 2009.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Kirkwood said. “To win the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach isn’t just a big deal, it’s a massive deal. It’s something I’m still trying to soak in. It was an amazing race. It was an amazing race for Honda, with the top-five all Honda-powered. It’s really cool when you get up on the podium and everyone has Honda hats on. It just proves how everyone at Honda and HPD (Honda Performance Development) work; look how much they’ve gained over the offseason. I feel like we have a massive advantage now, especially on the road-and-street-courses.”

Honda-powered drivers and teams have won the Long Beach GP 16 times in 23 appearances. This includes victories in nine of the last 14 races and a seven-year victory streak in CART-sanctioned competition against multi-manufacturer entries from 1996-2002.

Recall that Kirkwood previously drove in the Andretti developmental system in Indy Lights. But after winning that championship in 2021, Kirkwood was left without an INDYCAR ride with Team Mikey and subsequently was loaned to A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2022 season. Kirkwood suffered through an incident-filled rookie campaign in Foyt’s No. 14 Chevrolet-powered Dallara and placed 24th in championship points _ the second-lowest fulltime driver in the standings. Competing in 13 events, Kirkwood led five laps and earned one top-10 amid an average start of 20th and average finish of 21.

The exit of 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi from the Andretti stable to McLaren at the end of the 2022 season allowed Kirkwood to secure a full-time seat with his mentor. Kirkwood began the 2023 season with a 15th-place result in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. On April 2, Kirkwood was eliminated by a mechanical problem from the PPG 375 on Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth en route to a 27th-place finish in a 28-car field.

Scheduled for 85-laps/167.28-miles, Sunday’s Long Beach race was Kirkwood’s second working with veteran strategist Bryan Herta. Andretti paired Kirkwood with Herta prior to the season’s first oval race at TMS two weekends ago. Another former INDYCAR regular and race-winner, Herta had been serving as strategist for son Colton on Andretti’s No. 26 Honda. In turn, Scott Harner was shuffled from Kirkwood’s team to Colton Herta’s.

Sunday’s effort saw Kirkwood finally fulfill on the huge promise he had flashed throughout the junior open-wheel categories. “I just had a moment of relaxation (after crossing the finish line), to be honest,” Kirkwood said. “I felt like I needed this win and we got it today. A moment of relief, no doubt.”

Victory advanced Kirkwood from 20th to fifth in the championship standings. “He’s the real deal,” Andretti said. “We knew it a long time ago when he won the championship for us in the INDY NXT Series. We knew he was something special.”

The race’s critical sequence began to unfold when Newgarden pitted from the lead under green in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet on Lap 52, with Grosjean entering pit road for the final time from second on Lap 53. Kirkwood followed suit on Lap 54 and was able to exit comfortably in front of Newgarden and Grosjean.

When Palou made his final stop on Lap 55, Kirkwood cycled back into the lead. Grosjean kept his teammate honest over the closing 30 laps, lingering within about one second for most of that time. But Grosjean had to conserve fuel due to stopping a lap earlier than Kirkwood and could not use his available, albeit fuel-gulping, push-to-pass until the final lap. By then, it was too late.

“It’s awesome for Kyle; I’m happy for him,” said Grosjean, the former Formula One regular in his second season with Andretti Autosport. “I wish I was in his position right now but he drove a hell of a race, like a champ, the whole weekend. He deserved that. We tried everything we could on our end, but it was a fuel situation, so we couldn’t really attack.”

The podium nevertheless was a much-needed moment of redemption for Grosjean, who had finished 18th and 14th in the first two races after being eliminated in accidents in both.

Newgarden, meanwhile, led 27 laps after starting eighth but also was forced to conserve fuel down the stretch before fading to ninth at the finish.

“I’m sad for my team, honestly,” said Newgarden, a two-time series champ who posted his first win of the 2023 season at TMS. “We had a phenomenal race car. Really great. We were chipping away all weekend. It’s been tough to put the laps together all the way up from qualifying and I felt like that was kind of our weakness was just getting everything together. We had good peak potential but just couldn’t realize it.

“In the race, we really had it together. That car was absolutely phenomenal. Team Chevy did great job for us. The whole No. 2 car with Team Hitachi did amazing. Fate didn’t really go our way in the beginning. For our strategy, the yellow did not help us one bit. If there wasn’t a yellow in the beginning, and would’ve gone green a little longer, we would’ve been sitting really pretty. But even with the yellow, we were making the most of it and I still think we had a shot at winning that race, but something else did us in and made the end pretty brutal. I’m not 100 per cent sure yet, but something we had to overcome.”

Kirkwood will split $10,000 with Andretti Autosport and his chosen charity, AutoNation DRVPNK, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

Next scheduled event is the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30, at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).