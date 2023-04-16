‘The Cruzer’ Cruises To Pole In Vegas

Two-time Funny Car world champion Cruz Pedregon raced to his second straight No. 1 qualifier Saturday, hanging onto the top spot at the 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) also qualified No. 1 for the fourth of 21 races on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

Pedregon’s 1,000-foot run of 3.910-seconds at 326.71 mph in his Dodger Charger Hellcat SRT from Friday held up, giving “The Cruzer” his second pole this season and the 64th in his career. Pedregon will race for his first win of 2023 today, with his opening-round quad featuring Steven Densham, Tim Wilkerson and Bobby Bode.

“We stayed No. 1 and I’m grateful for that,” Pedregon said. “The team made the right calls today and we made it down the track three of our four runs. Now, we just need to keep doing the same thing, be consistent and race the track. You have to be smart. The guys that are disciplined and don’t press are the ones that have success. We’ll see what the day brings, but it’s anybody’s race out there.”

Alexis DeJoria stayed second with her run of 3.933 at 329.18 and point-leader/three-time world champ Matt Hagan took third at 3.936 and 327.82.

In Top Fuel, Brittany Force’s 1,000-foot run in 3.697-seconds at 335.73 mph in her dragster from Friday easily secured the top spot, giving the two-time/reigning world champ her second pole of 2023 and 44th in her career. Brit is seeking her third straight victory at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after sweeping both races last season en route to her latest world title.

Sunday’s opening round promises to be a blockbuster, as Force will face off against eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher and three-time world champ Antron Brown. The threesome has combined to win 13 world titles in NHRA’s premier class. All three were in the final quad last year, but only two will advance past the first round Sunday.

“Our team is very happy. We had three good runs down the track and we stayed in the top spot,” Force said. “Now we’re looking for a win. We were successful here last year and we’d love to do it again. Coming into season, we knew there was a chance for a slow start and I still feel like we’ve already outdone ourselves. We’ve made a lot of changes and done a lot of testing, but I think we’re figuring this out far quicker than we imagined.”

Four-time world champ Steve Torrence qualified second after his 3.712 at 330.23 from Friday, while privateer Mike Salinas moved into third in the final session after a pass in 3.729 at 331.77.

Matt Hartford’s strong Pro Stock weekend got even better when the veteran claimed his first career No. 1 qualifier with a quarter-mile run of 6.599-seconds at 206.45 mph in his Total Seal Chevrolet Camaro. Hartford, making his 161st career start, put down a pair of solid passes Saturday to vault into the top position.

The only item missing is a victory, a detail Hartford aims to address today while possibly moving into the point lead for the first time. His opening-round quad includes Jerry Lee Tucker, Camrie Caruso and five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders, who swept both Vegas races last year.

“This is awesome for our entire team. We’ve been working on this since 2006 and it’s been a long time coming,” Hartford said. “Some of these people come out here and within a first few races get a No. 1 and we always just watched and go, ‘Well, someday we’ll get it.’ But it’s hats off to having a great team around me and a great race car. We just keep our heads down and keep focused on one run at a time.

“There was a time we were 16th and just overjoyed. It’s just a different mindset as you progress through the sport. We’ve come from the bottom and we’ve worked our way up. We have a fast car right now. Our whole goal is to turn this yellow (No. 1 qualifier) hat into a blue (winner’s) hat and then turn that into a white (world champion) hat.”

Current point-leader Dallas Glenn, Friday’s provisional No. 1 qualifier, took the second spot with a 6.610 at 205.65 pass. Aaron Stanfield placed third in qualifying on the strength of his 6.614 at 206.95.

Eliminations for the NHRA Four-Wide Nats begin at noon (PDT) on Sunday. Fox Sports 1 will air three hours of coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. (EDT).

First-round elimination quads for Sunday’s 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fourth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Brittany Force, 3.697-seconds, 335.73 mph vs. Bye vs. vs. 8. Tony Schumacher, 3.763, 327.11 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.769, 333.00; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.712, 331.53 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, 5.093, 136.75 vs. 7. Josh Hart, 3.758, 330.72 vs. 10. Doug Kalitta, 3.780, 328.38; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.729, 331.77 vs. 14. Krista Baldwin, 4.195, 271.52 vs. 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.754, 326.24 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.787, 329.34; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.730, 330.88 vs. 13. Rob Passey, 4.133, 260.31 vs. 5. Leah Pruett, 3.746, 329.26 vs. 12. Austin Prock, 3.848, 315.27.

Funny Car _ 1. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.910, 326.71 vs. 16. Steven Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.082, 284.09 vs. 8. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.967, 312.06 vs. 9. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.976, 273.55; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.933, 329.18 vs. 15. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.054, 317.87 vs. 7. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.945, 324.83 vs. 10. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.982, 320.89; 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 327.82 vs. 14. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.049, 275.28 vs. 6. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.942, 330.23 vs. 11. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 3.996, 318.17; 4. Ron Capps, Supra, 3.937, 324.44 vs. 13. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.040, 312.42 vs. 5. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.938, 325.69 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.006, 279.50.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Terry Haddock, 4.104, 304.46; 18. Jeff Arend, 4.204, 271.84; 19. J.R. Todd, 4.272, 214.62.

Pro Stock _ 1. Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.599, 206.95 vs. 16. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.684, 206.29 vs. 8. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.640, 207.05 vs. 9. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.641, 207.02; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610, 206.07 vs. 15. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.673, 206.16 vs. 7. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.639, 205.60 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.645, 206.57; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.614, 206.95 vs. 14. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.664, 206.80 vs. 6. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.633, 207.30 vs. 11. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.648, 206.32; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.615, 207.11 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.661, 207.62 vs. 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.618, 206.67 vs. 12. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.654, 206.54.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Shane Tucker, 6.772, 203.16; 18. Fernando Cuadra, 18.394, 43.81.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.