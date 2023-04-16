Kirkwood’s Rise Continues With Pole Run In Long Beach

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Kyle Kirkwood and the new voice inside his helmet celebrated their first INDYCAR pole together Saturday, when the Andretti Autosport prodigy earned the NTT P1 Award during qualifying for today’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Making his third NTT IndyCar Series start for team-owner Michael Andretti, Kirkwood secured P1 for the prestigious Southern California street race with lap of 1-minute, 6.2878-seconds/106.879 mph on his final tour of the 1.968-mile/11-turn temporary circuit. Kirkwood’s previous best career INDYCAR starting position was fifth for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 5. It was Kirkwood’s his first race with Andretti Autosport after spending his rookie campaign in 2022 with A.J. Foyt Racing.

The crew of Kirkwood’s No. 27 Honda, teammate Romain Grosjean and team-owner Andretti rushed to congratulate the 24-year-old native of Jupiter, Fla., after conclusion of the Firestone Fast Six.

“Our car is on fire this weekend,” said Kirkwood, the series’ third different pole-winner in as many races. “I’m ecstatic. We’re just constantly chipping away at it, getting better and better and I couldn’t be any happier than this. Third weekend with the team and I already got a pole.”

Frenchman Grosjean qualified P1 on the Streets of St. Pete while Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist of McLaren repeated as pole-winner for first oval race of 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on April 2.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson _ the winner at St. Pete _ joined Kirkwood on the front row after a hot lap of 1:06.3253/106.819 mph in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. That tied Ericsson’s career-best start set in 2022 on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison Ill., and is the Swede’s best start on a road or street-course.

Live coverage of today’s 85-lap/167.28-mile race will start at 3 p.m. (EDT) on NBC, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network also will cover the 30-minute warmup session starting at noon.

This event will be Kirkwood’s second with veteran strategist Bryan Herta. Andretti paired Kirkwood with Herta prior to the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway two weekends ago. Herta, a former INDYCAR regular, had been working as strategist for son Colton on Andretti’s No. 26 Honda. In turn, Scott Harner was shuffled from Kirkwood’s team to Colton Herta’s.

Neither driver reportedly requested the swap and no official explanation was offered. “Right now it’s working out really well,” Andretti said. “Bryan being on his (Kirkwood’s) radio will be a lot more beneficial for Kyle and the organization. He’s great for a young driver and he (Bryan Herta) helped Colton when he started out. We just felt it was better for the team.”

Recall that Kirkwood previously drove in the Andretti developmental system in Indy Lights. But after winning that championship in 2021, Kirkwood was left without an INDYCAR ride with Team Mikey and subsequently was loaned to Foyt’s organization. Kirkwood finished a disappointing 24th in the final standings during a season marred by myriad incidents. Kirkwood competed in 13 events in Foyt’s No. 14 Chevrolet-powered Dallara, leading five laps and earning one top-10 amid an average start of 20th and average finish of 21.

The exit of 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi for McLaren at the end of the 2022 season allowed Kirkwood to secure a fulltime seat with his mentor. “He’s the real deal, I can tell you,” Andretti said. “He’s been a pleasure on the team. We really enjoy him.”

Kirkwood finished 15th after starting fifth at St. Pete. He started 20th and finished 27th in a 28-car field at TMS in the only oval race scheduled before the 107th edition of the Indy 500 on May 28.

Kirkwood graduated to INDYCAR last season after becoming the first driver to win titles in successive seasons in USF2000, USF Pro 2000 and INDY NXT by Firestone. Kirkwood earned his spot in the Fast Six on a pair of used alternate Firestone tires in the Round of 12, saving his new Firehawk radials for the final session. That decision was part of the drama during latter stages of the second round of qualifying.

“We did our lap on the used tires, and I thought, ‘Man, the car feels really good on Lap 2, but it’s going to be hard to get it done on Lap 1, which is what you saw right there in the Fast Six,” Kirkwood said. “It’s just a step in the right direction, in my mind. I knew this day would come. I didn’t know whether this day would come this late or this early. There are a lot of tough guys out here.

“But it’s kind of solidifying myself, right? It’s like, ‘OK, he can do this now.’^”

Grosjean will start third after his best lap of 1:06.5347/106.483 mph in the No. 28 Honda. Spaniard Alex Palou, the 2021 series champion for Chip Ganassi Racing, will start fourth after a top lap of 1:06.5549/106.450 mph in the No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand will start fifth after a lap of 1:06.5730/106.422 mph in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Pato O’Ward, who led the first two practice sessions this weekend, was the fastest Chevrolet-powered driver. O’Ward rounded-out the Fast Six at 1:06.6039/106.372 mph in the No. 5 McLaren Chevy.

“We sold ourselves short on that first attempt in Q2, which made us put on a second set of tires to end the session which meant we wouldn’t have a fresh set for Q3,” said O’Ward, a native of Mexico. “That put us at a disadvantage with some of the other guys, especially Kyle Kirkwood. In Q3, I was on a good lap, not as good as what Kirkwood threw down. I knew I would have to bring out a mega-lap on used tires in order to get Kirkwood.

“Obviously being a racing driver, I went for it and lost a little bit of time in Turn 9 being a little greedy, but we’re starting sixth. We’ll give ourselves a good race car and we’ll see what we can pull off.”

Also during the second round, Marcus Armstrong of Ganassi Racing ran into the tire barrier in Turn 9 in the No. 11 Honda, triggering a red flag with 53 seconds remaining. Pole contenders Ericsson, Dixon, Rossi and Grosjean were outside the top-six when the red flag flew.

Armstrong was uninjured but eliminated from qualifying. INDYCAR officials ruled that all 11 remaining drivers in the session had one final flying lap in the second round, creating a dramatic run to earn a spot in the Fast Six. Grosjean jumped into the lead of the top-12 runners via his final lap, with Ericsson slotting into fourth and Dixon sixth. Herta, Rosenqvist and TMS winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske were bounced from earning a spot in the Fast Six on that last lap.

Armstrong, who will start 12th, wasn’t the only driver to make contact during qualifying. David Malukas crashed out of the first round after contact in Turn 4 in the No. 18 Honda. Malukas was uninjured and will start 25th in the 27-car field.

NTT IndyCar Series point standings following the PPG 375 on Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Round 2 of the 17-race schedule:

1, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 82; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 75; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 67; 4, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 66; 5, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 60; 6, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 53; 7, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 52; 8, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 48; 9, (tie) Will Power, Team Penske, 40; Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 40;

11, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, 37; 12, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 36; 13, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 34; 14, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 33; 15, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autsoport; 31; 16, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 28; 17, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 27; 18, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 26; 19, (tie) Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing;

20; Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 20; Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, 20; Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 20; 20, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 19, 21, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 18; 22, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, 17; 23, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 15; 24, Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Autosport, 12; 25, Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing, 5.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 1 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

