Elliott To Return To Cockpit At Martinsville

Driver Chase Elliott, who broke his leg in a skiing incident several weeks ago, will return to the cockpit of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway this coming weekend.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has been cleared to drive after testing on a simulator on Tuesday and Wednesday in North Carolina

Elliott had been rehabbing in Colorado, when he suffered the injury, before returning to North Carolina in late March.

We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

Josh Berry has filled in for Elliott in five of the last six Cup Series events with a best finish of second, which came at Richmond Raceway. Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas, starting fourth and finishing 24th in his Cup debut.

“Having such high-caliber drivers available was a huge benefit, especially under difficult circumstances,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Josh and Jordan each brought a tremendous amount of professionalism to our team, and we’re truly grateful for their contributions. Their preparation and talent made a big difference. We can’t overstate it.”