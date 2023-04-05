Ashley Stops Prock At Winternationals

Top Fuel point-leader Justin Ashley prevailed in a rematch of last year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals final, powering past Austin Prock for his second straight victory in Sunday’s 63rd edition of the prestigious Southern California event.

Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.713-seconds at 330.63 mph in his Toyota dragster, leading from start-to-finish to best Prock’s lap in 3.762 at 327.43. Ashley scored his second straight victory of 2023 and ninth in his career, as well as a clean sweep of the weekend in Pomona after winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday.

“I’m not sure it gets any better,” said Ashley, a 28-year-old resident of Plainview, N.Y. “It was just an incredible day. To get two wins in a row, plus the deal on Saturday, it’s just amazing. It really takes an entire team effort from start-to-finish. This car has been on absolute rails. I’m just really proud of our guys and we’re really going to enjoy this one.”

Other professional winners at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip were Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) in the third of 21 races on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

Ashley defeated Krista Baldwin and three-time world champion/Toyota teammate Antron Brown to reach the final, posting a series of incredible reaction times along the way. Ashley was an impressive 0.033-seconds off the starting line against Prock as well, giving Justin his 10th straight round-win.

“I think last year we took a big step in the right direction,” said Ashley, working with co-crew chiefs Mike Green and Tommy DeLago. “This year, our focus was to take it to the next level and I think you’ve seen that, especially in these last two races. So I feel like we’re on an upward trajectory, but we’re going to stay focused on the present moment. This was probably the best weekend of racing we’ve had as a team.”

Ashley qualified P1 for the third time in his career in the hometown of his primary sponsor. “I feel very fortunate and blessed to have the kind of relationship that we have with Phillips Connect,” Ashley said from the Shav Glick Media Center. “You know, when we started this last year, for the most part they were new to drag racing. So to be able to bring them into this community, to be able to work with them as one team…is really something special.

“It was just an incredible job top-to-bottom. What makes it even greater is how much we really struggled in Gainesville (season-opener in Florida). To be able to bounce back like that really shows you how resilient our team is and it started on Friday and Saturday. Qualifying No. 1 did help us out because we had that second-round bye, so that all adds up to a really successful weekend.”

Ashley was consistently strong at the Christmas Tree with reaction times of 0.039, 0.055, 0.047 and 0.033-seconds in the final opposite Prock. While Justin extended his final-round record to 3-1 against the John Force Racing driver, a budding rivalry with Prock is not on his radar.

“No, he’s (Prock) just another opponent in the other lane,” Ashley said. “Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Austin. I think he does a great job on the starting line. He’s a great driver and I have a lot of respect for all the drivers out here, but I think I’d be doing my team a disservice if I was focused on what’s going on in the other lane. We’re doing the very best that we can to focus on our lane, doing everything I can to go from A-to-B as straight and as quickly as possible. So that’s really where the focus always is.”

His back-to-back wins moved Ashley into the Top Fuel point lead after three races. “It’s important to know the championship is a long way away,” Ashley said. “But it’s important to start collecting points now because you want to be in the best possible position once that Countdown starts.” Ashley was referring to the season-ending, six-race Countdown to the Championship Playoffs.

“Goal No. 1 is to make the Countdown,” Ashley said. “Goal No. 2 is to put yourself in a position to win the championship and those points add up. The points that we accumulate now count just as much as the points that we accumulate in Indy before the Countdown starts. It’s never too early to start thinking about the championship. After this win it will shift to Las Vegas but I think collecting those points is something that’s always in the back of our mind.”

Prock reached his first final of the season after trailering Leah Pruett, four-time world champion Steve Torrence and Brittany Force, Austin’s JFR teammate and two-time/reigning world champion. Those two will match up in the next Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge in Chicago, while the other pairing will feature Ashley and Brown.

“Really excellent points day for our Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist team,” said Prock, son of longtime JFR tuner Jimmy Prock. “Really proud of these guys. It’s race No. 3 and they worked like champions. We knocked out ‘hitters’ in the first three rounds of eliminations and then we went head-to-head with one of the hottest cars in the class right now. We’re starting to hit our strides and I’m really excited about it.”

In Ha-Ha Car, Matt Hagan hot-wheeled into the point lead with his second win in three races for Tony Stewart Racing. A three-time world champion, Hagan covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.967-seconds at 328.06 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to defeat three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps. After qualifying 10th Hagan and his team were consistent throughout eliminations, driving past Blake Alexander, Alexis DeJoria and Terry Haddock.

Hagan posted a brilliant 0.032-second reaction time in the final while Capps ran into trouble early in the run in the Toyota GR Supra fielded by Ron Capps Motorsports. Hagan’s 45th career win also was his seventh at Pomona Dragstrip, placing him second behind 16-time world champion John Force in Funny Car at the legendary track.

“It’s a great day when you can go from 10th in qualifying and win the race,” said Hagan, a 40-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “I woke up and knew we had a little bit of a hill to climb as a team, and it’s just one of those deals where as things progressed and the car goes down the track you get more confident. Just to watch (crew chief) Dickie Venables and what he does on the racetrack _ there’s very few weekends where that guy doesn’t impress me.

“I’m glad to have him in our corner and I’m just super-proud of my guys. It’s pretty amazing to be able to put a car in the Winner’s Circle with a new sponsor like that. Funny Car is tough and there’s just no room for error.”

Capps advanced to his second straight final and 142nd in his career, driving past Paul Lee, No. 1 qualifier and two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon and Bob Tasca III on Sunday.

“Great weekend here, almost a fantastic weekend,” said Capps, who is in his second season as team-owner/driver. “You hate to get that close and not finish. To start from the eighth position and go through a lot of things that were obstacles for other teams, I thrive in those moments with ‘Guido’ (crew chief Dean Antonelli) and our team because they’re so good about adapting.

“Two finals in a row is great. The car was in front of Hagan on that one and I thought we were going to hang onto it, but I couldn’t keep it from going to the centerline and had to lift. I told Guido to just download that same run in Vegas and we’ll start the week great. We have been champions at that event and I can’t wait to go back.”

The defending NHRA Four-Wide Nationals champion, Capps has six overall wins at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the next Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, Capps will race Tasca in Chicago, while Hagan will take on Haddock.

In a Pro Stock final matching two KB Titan Racing cars, Dallas Glenn drove to his fourth career win and first this season in his Chevrolet Camaro, beating Matt Hartford with a quarter-mile pass in 6.546-seconds at 209.92 mph. Glenn and his team dialed-up an impressive run in the final, slipping past Hartford by a narrow margin after defeating Chris McGaha, 2017 world champion Bo Butner and No. 1 qualifier Camrie Caruso _ posting a stout 0.002-second reaction time to get past Caruso.

The win bumped Glenn up to first in points for the first time in his career and also marked the third different Pro Stock winner in as many races this season. Glenn’s victory ensured NHRA’s 2021 Rookie of the Year that he will count at least one victory in his first three years in the Factory Hot Rod category.

“It was a great day and anytime I’m tired at the end of it, I know it’s been a good day,” said Glenn, a 32-year-old native of Covington, Wash., living in Mooresville, N.C. “I’ve got an absolutely great car and it’s been running really well. I’m comfortable in it and I was just able to make a lot of clean runs.

“It’s really cool to be the points-leader right now. I’ve never been able to get it done in Pomona before, and it’s been so frustrating. But I knew the car was going to be really good today and I was just happy it all came together for us.”

Hartford, who won the NHRA Challenge on Saturday, defeated Deric Kramer, five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders of arch-rival Elite Motorsports and Aaron Stanfield to reach the final for the first time this season and 13th time in his career.

The series will return to action April 14-16 at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif. The race was the third of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Krista Baldwin; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Ron August.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Terry Haddock; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Paul Lee; 13. Jason Rupert; 14. John Force; 15. Chad Green; 16. Jeff Arend.

Pro Stock _1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Camrie Caruso; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Steve Graham; 16. Jerry Tucker.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Pomona Dragstrip:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.713-seconds, 330.63 mph def. Austin Prock, 3.762-seconds, 327.43 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.967, 328.06 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.303, 211.13.

Pro Stock _ Dallas Glenn, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.546, 209.92 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.558, 210.44.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Joey Severance, 5.255, 272.23 def. Shawn Cowie, 14.374, 61.30.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.442, 268.22 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.453, 265.64.

Competition Eliminator _ Andrew Moeck, Pontiac GTO, 6.357, 220.76 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.186, 183.12.

Super Stock _ Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 8.983, 140.93 def. Len Schneider, Ford Thunderbird, 10.058, 131.32.

Stock Eliminator _ Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.265, 120.51 def. Brian McClanahan, Camaro, 9.951, 133.18.

Super Gas _ Marko Perivolaris, Chevy Camaro, 9.914, 168.35 def. Val Torres, Chevrolet Corvette, 9.921, 157.59.

Super Comp _ Jessica Bogacki, Dragster, 8.928, 172.45 def. Logan Warr, Dragster, 8.928, 172.01.

Top Sportsman _ Chris Newman, Chevy Camaro, 6.653, 208.62 def. Lance Abbott, Chevrolet S-10, 6.927, 196.04.

Top Dragster _ Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 6.664, 181.96 def. Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.427, 201.52.

Legends Nostalgia Funny Car presented by Modern Warriors _ Cory McClenathan, Pontiac Firebird, 4.868, 232.87 def. Tim Boychuk, Chevy Camaro, 4.895, 202.97.

Final round-by-round results from Pomona Dragstrip:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Shawn Langdon, 3.740, 333.16 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 327.90; Antron Brown, 3.690, 334.15 def. Doug Kalitta, 6.548, 121.98; Brittany Force, 3.690, 334.98 def. Ron August, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.719, 329.91 def. Krista Baldwin, 5.634, 120.83; Austin Prock, 3.739, 331.53 def. Leah Pruett, 4.208, 231.60; Mike Salinas, 3.892, 322.27 def. Clay Millican, 4.148, 214.31; Steve Torrence, 3.715, 330.23 def. Josh Hart, 3.756, 326.32;

QUARTERFINALS _ Ashley, 3.712, 329.99 was unopposed; Force, 3.729, 330.55 def. Langdon, 3.743, 331.69; Brown, 3.733, 333.91 def. Salinas, 3.769, 331.12; Prock, 3.822, 318.32 def. Torrence, 4.157, 216.55;

SEMIFINALS _ Prock, 3.734, 331.36 def. Force, 7.067, 80.14; Ashley, 3.743, 331.77 def. Brown, 3.749, 331.61;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.713, 330.63 def. Prock, 3.762, 327.43.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.945, 323.89 def. Jeff Arend, Chevrolet Monte Carlo, 12.709, 68.97; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.212, 265.43 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 6.613, 100.06; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.881, 322.19 def. John Force, Chevrolet Camaro, 7.280, 89.47; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.015, 310.55 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.341, 303.50; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.066, 317.72 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.154, 234.57; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.976, 312.86 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 8.387, 92.42; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.929, 330.07 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.941, 324.36; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.947, 325.69 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.412, 201.97;

QUARTERFINALS _ Haddock, 4.058, 306.12 def. Wilkerson, 4.182, 250.41; Capps, 3.997, 324.44 def. Pedregon, Foul/Centerline; Hagan, 3.950, 324.67 def. DeJoria, 4.060, 269.62; Tasca III, 3.997, 321.88 def. Laughlin, 4.972, 158.20;

SEMIFINALS _ Capps, 3.987, 323.89 def. Tasca III, 4.078, 298.47; Hagan, 3.955, 326.40 def. Haddock, 4.110, 299.60;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.967, 328.06 def. Capps, 4.303, 211.13.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevrolet Camaro, 6.550, 210.70 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.550, 210.44; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.547, 210.01 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.568, 210.05; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.573, 209.65 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 209.95 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.565, 210.93; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.535, 210.41 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.588, 210.31; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.532, 211.03 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.563, 209.14; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.546, 209.98 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.626, 207.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 209.92 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.636, 209.46;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stanfield, 6.576, 210.67 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.595, 209.52; Caruso, 6.576, 210.24 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.566, 211.16; Glenn, 6.547, 210.80 def. Butner, 8.716, 107.48; Hartford, 6.545, 210.70 def. Enders, 6.550, 210.54;

SEMIFINALS _ Glenn, 6.573, 209.43 def. Caruso, 6.574, 209.59; Hartford, 6.558, 210.44 def. Stanfield, 6.587, 209.59;

FINAL _ Glenn, 6.546, 209.92 def. Hartford, 6.558, 210.44.

Point standings (top-10) following the 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals:

Top Fuel _1. Justin Ashley, 268; 2. Steve Torrence, 223; 3. Mike Salinas, 213; 4. Brittany Force, 204; 5. Austin Prock, 201; 6. Leah Pruett, 195; 7. Shawn Langdon, 181; 8. Doug Kalitta, 167; 9. Antron Brown, 162; 10. Tony Schumacher, 117.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 277; 2. Ron Capps, 251; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 213; 4. Robert Hight, 206; 5. Bob Tasca III, 203; 6. Chad Green, 181; 7. J.R. Todd, 153; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 138; 9. Terry Haddock, 136; 10. Blake Alexander, 126.

Pro Stock _1. Dallas Glenn, 235; 2. (tie) Camrie Caruso, 230 and Matt Hartford, 230; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 209; 5. Bo Butner, 182; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 173; 7. (tie) Greg Anderson, 165 and Kyle Koretsky, 165; 9. Mason McGaha, 161; 10. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 128 and Erica Enders, 128.

Final results of the Mission Food #2Fast2Tasty Challenges Saturday at Pomona Dragstrip:

Top Fuel Challenge _ Justin Ashley, 3.707-seconds, 330.15 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.732-seconds, 326.48 mph.

Funny Car Challenge _ Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.974, 316.08 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 4.493, 192.17.

Pro Stock Challenge _ Matt Hartford, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.546, 210.80 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.558, 210.31.

Final round-by-round results from the Mission Food #2Fast2Tasty Challenges at Pomona Dragstrip:

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Leah Pruett, 3.725, 331.04 def. Shawn Langdon, 6.908, 91.06; Justin Ashley, 3.751, 331.20 def. Steve Torrence, 3.749, 328.14;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.707, 330.15 def. Pruett, 3.732, 326.48.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 4.333, 209.30 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 4.410, 211.26; Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.529, 190.94 def. Robert Hight, Chevrolet Camaro, 5.780, 121.01;

FINAL _ Green,3.974, 316.08 def. DeJoria, 4.493, 192.17.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Kyle Koretsky, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.542, 210.47 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.554, 210.57; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.542, 211.06 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.550, 210.73;

FINAL _ M. Hartford, 6.546, 210.80 def. K. Koretsky, 6.558, 210.31.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).