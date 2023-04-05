Mac Came Back And NASCAR Fans Got a Boost

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

One of the highlights of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway was the return of Larry McReynolds to the FOX TV booth. He teamed with anchor Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bower, a former driver, to describe the action on the .75-mile oval.

McReynolds, who was part of the original FOX broadcast team along with Joy and Darrell Waltrip in 2001, was eventually elbowed out and relegated to working with Shannon Spake and Jamie McMurray from the FOX studio in Charlotte each week. Randomly throughout the broadcast of Cup Series events, FOX turns to the trio to offer their insight.

And as races unfold and pit stops are on the horizon, Joy frequently speaks on-air with McReynolds back in Charlotte to get the former crew chief’s take on what was about to unfold.

Jeff Gordon spent several years in the booth alongside Joy and Bowyer but departed after becoming a Vice President with the Hendrick Motorsports organization.

The belief here is the obvious choice at that point should have been to reinsert McReynolds into his former role. But FOX opted to go down the path of a “celebrity announcer of the week.”

Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott have been among the voices inserted into that role this season. Stewart is scheduled slated to return to the FOX broadcast Sunday night from Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway two weeks later and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next month.

While each of the random lineup of former drivers are able to bring a unique perspective, there is something to be said about having two former drivers in the booth alongside Joy as opposed to the voice of a well-respected crew chief, such as McReynolds.

Dr. Jerry Punch, a familiar voice while working pit road during a near two-decade run on ESPN’s coverage of NASCAR, Tweeted the following on Sunday night:

“So refreshing to hear Larry McReynolds in the NASCAR on FOX booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Larry’s insights on tires, fuel and various options to pit strategy adds so much to the telecast. He is so knowledgeable, well-respected and entertaining alongside the other two. Just my opinion.”

The feeling here is former driver Ned Jarrett should be credited with the ascent of NASCAR’s booming popularity during the 1980s and 1990s. Jarrett, a successful competitor who retired at an early age, made the switch to pit road reporter for ESPN in the mid 1970s.

Jarrett parlayed that experience into roles on CBS and later ESPN to describe NASCAR action each weekend. It’s no coincidence the popularity of the sport exploded in the process.

Jarrett is still considered by many, including this writer, to be among the best at connecting with viewers by being able to eloquently explain everything from why drivers are taking various lines through the corners to pit strategy to predicting (normally with accuracy) outcomes. More importantly, he had the ability to turn drivers into heroes.

McReynolds, who won’t be outworked with it comes to going through the garage on race day to gather information, has many of those similar traits.

With Kevin Harvick set to retire at season’s end, don’t be surprised to see the 2014 Cup Series champion named a member of the FOX on NASCAR team for 2024 and beyond.

But considering how McReynolds jells so well with Joy and Bowyer and brings a wealth of information each week, FOX should consider working Larry Mac back into the booth on a regular basis.