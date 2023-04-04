TMS Has Its Groove Back And Teams Are Loving It

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas _ In the days leading into Sunday’s annual INDYCAR visit to Texas Motor Speedway, Josef Newgarden waxed nostalgic on the glorious albeit treacherous “pack racing” that made open-wheel events at “The Great American Speedway” must-see TV.

“I mean, I remember old school Texas, ’06, ’07,” Newgarden said in the track’s infield media center, shortly after celebrating his second consecutive NTT IndyCar Series win in the PPG 375. “Old Texas is hard to beat. It was classic nighttime, three-wide, all the sparks, everybody packed-up. It was just a different time in INDYCAR, different era.

“Today was a very good mix between the two worlds _ of not having a ‘pack race,’ but also having a difference-maker where there’s tire degradation and you have to work as a team to figure that puzzle out. Trying to find the balance with downforce and grip, it’s always the game nowadays. Trying to find the right balance where there’s not too much but enough to help us go.”

The fact that Newgarden’s 26th career victory ended under caution easily was overlooked after the Team Penske ace and runnerup Pato O’Ward and third-place finisher Alex Palou sliced-and-diced within inches of one another at 220-plus mph during the frenetic closing 57 laps.

“I think most people would look at today and say, ‘That’s how Texas should race,’^” said Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

“I had a rocket,” said O’Ward, referring to his No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet. “Like, I don’t think there’s another way to put it. I was really comfortable in the car. It was fun, I have to say. Like, it’s got to be the best Texas race in the last four, five years. It was freaking awesome.”

Seated at opposite ends of a dais during their joint post-race interviews, O’Ward and Palou were visibly giddy with the outcome of the first oval race of the 2023 season.

“Yeah, I’m super-happy. Really, really happy as if I won today,” said Palou, the 2021 series champion and driver of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. “Honestly, I did not expect that. It’s a place that I struggled a lot in the past. But yesterday (in practice) I felt confident and also today as the race started, like the car was good. It was a hell of a race.”

It was a race that validated the new, three-year contract between INDYCAR and TMS parent company Speedway Motorsports one year after the event’s future clearly was placed on life-support. INDYCAR’s most recent events on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval had been reduced to a single-file parade, largely due to NASCAR’s use of a traction compound/resin laid down in the corners to create a second lane for its Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races run on Goodyear Eagle radials.

INDYCAR’s lighter, spec Dallara chassis and Firestone Firehawk radials typically treated NASCAR’s compound like ice. Australian Will Power, the series’ two-time/reigning champion from Team Penske, launched a vocal campaign in 2021 that finally led to an optional “rubber-in-only” practice before last spring’s race, during which drivers received an extra set of tires to run exclusively in the second, or high-line, groove. Last year’s PPG 375 subsequently was won by Newgarden, who overhauled Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand to win by 0.0669-seconds. The margin of victory proved to be the closest of the 17-race season.

On Saturday, all 28 drivers entered were invited to participate in a repeat half-hour “rubber-in” session divided into two 15-minute segments. Additionally, INDYCAR’s Competition/Technical/Engineering Staff revised the Dallara chassis aero package to create more stabilizing downforce. The weekend’s options here allowed the drivers and their respective engineers the potential to add up to 10 percent more downforce than last year’s aero specification _ equating to approximately 250 pounds of stabilizing downforce.

“We’ve got a lot more downforce on the cars,” said Newgarden, 32, and the series champion in 2017 and 2019. “The lanes were working pretty well. How great was that to see, there was a second lane. This was a real race today, which was fantastic.

“I think the biggest factors are the downforce increase, which was significant. There’s a lot more load on the cars. The entire last stint, I was flat (on the throttle) the whole time, flat for the first half of the stint. It’s a big jump from last year. That’s definitely factor No. 1. I think factor No. 2 is just the track seemed better this year. Like, it was not quite as dark on the PJ1 patches. I know the last time they coated was September last year (for the NASCAR Playoffs weekend).

“I think all of that contributed and led to the type of racing that we had today.”

To their credit, NASCAR officials opted to not put down a fresh coat of resin for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 NCTS event that saw Carson Hocevar score his first series victory.

That combination of events led to Newgarden’s third series win here after a race perfectly described as “beautiful chaos.” Newgarden drove past O’Ward for the lead on Lap 249 of the 250-lapper moments before Frenchman Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport crashed his No. 28 Honda in Turn 2, triggering the last of five caution periods and ending the race under yellow.

“Pato gave me all the respect in the world when he was racing next to me,” Newgarden said. “It was really hard to fight those guys. I think Palou was super-strong, too. There are just no gimmes. It was packed-up today, very difficult to get away. But when we needed to be good, the car was there at the end.”

Newgarden, who led a race-high 123 laps, averaged 169.917 mph for his 26th career series victory. Newgarden, of Nashville, Tenn., also extended his streak to nine consecutive seasons with at least one victory.

Spaniard Palou was followed by David Malukas in the No. 18 Honda in an impressive performance by the second-year driver at Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. “My new word for this week is going to be ‘beautiful chaos,’^” Malukas said upon exiting his car. “I loved it. I was having a blast.”

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand rounded-out the top-five in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, as CGR placed two cars in the top-five. O’Ward took the championship lead by seven points over Streets of St. Petersburg (Fla.) winner Marcus Ericsson of Sweden and CGR with his second consecutive runner-up finish of 2023.

“Really, really nice that I got to drive and race with guys that I have so much respect for _ Alex, Josef,” said O’Ward, a native of Mexico who considers TMS his home track and San Antonio his adopted hometown. “You can push it to the limit, but you always give each other the room that you need. I think that’s what we gave the fans. That’s what they deserve.”

Palou acknowledged he did not have the outright speed to match the cars of Newgarden and O’Ward. “I still tried,” said Palou, 26. “I knew that they had little bit better tires and that they had a bit more speed. So, yeah, I had a lot of fun. I agree with Pato that it was really fun when you had a driver that you could trust. Hopefully we gave the fans what they deserved.”

O’Ward _ whose promotional work prior to the race led to a massive turnout of fans sporting his team’s orange-and-gray colors _ classified the on-track product as “pretty insane” from the cockpit. “I don’t know how it looks (to fans). It must look cool, I’m assuming,” O’Ward said. “But inside of the car, you’re going in, you see two guys there, then you’re just like, ‘Keep it in!’ It’s commitment.”

Indeed. The dramatic, two-wide/three-deep “pack racing” that unfolded over the last 20 laps was a dramatic contrast to O’Ward’s speed and dominance halfway through. O’Ward took the lead for the first time on Lap 109. By Lap 160, he had lapped the entire 28-car field except for Newgarden, who was nearly six seconds behind in second. But O’Ward’s march was halted when teammate and NTT P1 Award-winner Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden crashed his No. 6 McLaren Chevrolet in Turn 4 on Lap 179.

That incident unleashed a game of tactical chess on-track and on pit stands up and down the field for the remaining laps, as drivers and strategists devised the optimal time to pit for fuel and tires. It was half-smarts, half-dice roll.

Six cars that were one lap down got the wave-around to the lead lap when O’Ward and Newgarden pitted alone as the sole cars on the lead lap with 68 laps remaining. That regrouping triggered the wild, side-by-side racing that filled every inch of the tarmac over the last 57 laps. After the restart on Lap 193 following Rosenqvist’s crash, there were 14 lead changes among five different drivers.

O’Ward and Newgarden swapped the lead five times over the last eight laps before Grosjean’s race-ending incident while he was fighting with the lead pack, too, in the former Formula One regular’s most impressive oval race performance to-date.

Newgarden grabbed the point on Lap 242, with O’Ward reclaiming the top spot one lap later. It was Newgarden’s turn to take the lead one trip later on Lap 244, with O’Ward nosing ahead on Lap 247. Newgarden finally got in front just in time on Lap 249, a few breaths before the yellow flag flew for the last time. In total, the race featured 26 lead changes among eight drivers.

“I knew I could have won,” said O’Ward, 23, who scored his first series win here in May 2021. “It’s just there was really no other way to do it besides timing it. You had to do it the last lap ’cause if not, they were probably going to do it to you.

“With the second lane opening up, you really couldn’t back off or you’re going to get freight-trained by somebody. It’s like keep your foot in it, keep your position, maybe get a position or lose one. You kind of have to go. Just the timing of the last yellow is what really killed us, to be honest. All the other ones, you can’t judge when they fall or didn’t fall. If they did, it would probably be a very different story.”

Armed with its new three-year contract and a largely positive vibe emanating from the paddock, TMS now is poised to continue its position as the “Second Home of INDYCAR Racing.”

That tag was among several marketing brands developed by Eddie Gossage, TMS’ first president/general manager and promoter extraordinaire, during his 25-year tenure here. With the blessing of Speedway Motorsports founder O. Bruton Smith, Gossage aligned a still-under-construction TMS with Tony George’s all-oval Indy Racing League in the summer of 1996 during its bitter sanctioning turf war with the established Championship Auto Racing Teams.

The first and only race scheduled before the 107th Indianapolis 500 on May 28, Sunday’s 375-miler was the 36th INDYCAR event staged at TMS. Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval and TMS are the only venues to have been constants on the INDYCAR schedule since the series made its debut as the all-oval IRL in 1996. No track has hosted more INDYCAR races during that span than TMS, aka “No Limits, Texas.”

Newgarden reiterated his desire to see TMS return to the heights of its colorful, cantankerous open-wheel history. “You look at the past, it’s even been taken up a notch from that,” Newgarden said. “It’s a tricky balance. INDYCAR is always walking a fine line. They’ve been adding downforce every single year. So I think it’s been a combination of finding enough downforce on the cars. Unfortunately, just sometimes takes this long to get that right combo.

“You don’t want to go too far. I know I don’t want just a straight-up ‘pack race.’ I really don’t. I think it takes out too much of the skill. I mean, you want the skill of tire degradation where you’ve got to make a good car and you’ve got to learn how to drive it, but you need some element of a packed-up race, certainly in the beginning of stints, to make the show good, to make that also part of the challenge in the race. I just don’t want that the whole way.

“I think more than the downforce, it’s really been the track. I think two, three years ago, it wouldn’t have mattered how much downforce you put on the car, you still weren’t going to use the second lane. It was unusable. It’s been a combination of getting the track better and stopping the PJ1 being laid down has greatly improved that.

“Where we go from here, it’s hard to say. Old Texas is hard to beat. The configuration was great. The track surface was better for us, we could run all three lanes. I’d like to see that back, then we can start peeling off downforce off the cars. If you go and try and find that again, we might not get it right.”

Round 3 of the schedule is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 16, on the Streets of Long Beach, Calif. Live coverage starts at 3 p.m. (EDT) on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

