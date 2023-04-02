Larson Claims Victory in Richmond Cup Series Race

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson emerged from a series of late-race cautions and speed away to victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the .75-mile oval in Richmond, Va.

The victory was the first of the season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who was the 2021 series champion.

Finishing second, thanks to late-race pit strategy, was Josh Berry of Hendrick. Berry is subbing for Chase Elliott, who is recovering from a snow skiing injury.

The margin of victory was 1.5 seconds.

Ross Chastain was third.

Christopher Bell was fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

Denny Hamlin had the lead when the field began pitting under green with about 115 laps to go. But a miscue on the stop knocked him back to 12th. That handed the lead over to Truex, who was looking for his first victory in the last 50 starts.

Truex still had the lead when the final round of scheduled pit stops began with just over 50 laps to go. When the pitting cycled through with 32 laps to go, William Byron had the lead for the fourth time in the race. Right behind was Martin Truex, Jr.

Three laps later, the caution flag waved when Tyler Reddick, the winner last week in the road race at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, spun. The leaders all pitted for tires and emerging with the lead was Larson.

On the restart, Byron, who restarted fourth, was punted on the left rear quarterpanel by Christopher Bell. Out came the yellow flag. Byron had led 117 laps.

The restart, with 14 laps to go, saw Larson clear Berry and drive off to victory.

(This story will be updated shortly)

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Virginia

Sunday, April 2, 2023

(9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400. (30) Josh Berry(i), Chevrolet, 400. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 400. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 400. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400. (14) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, 400. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 400. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400. (13) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 400. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400. (37) Chandler Smith(i), Chevrolet, 400. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 400. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400. (16) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 400. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400. (20) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 400. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 399. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 399. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 399. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 399. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 398. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 398. (35) Anthony Alfredo(i), Chevrolet, 396. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, 395. (8) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 384. (34) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 383. (23) Noah Gragson #, Chevrolet, Accident, 303.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.085 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 17 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.535 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Bowman 0;K. Busch 1;A. Bowman 2-9;W. Byron 10-33;R. Chastain 34-49;W. Byron 50-123;K. Larson 124-160;D. Hamlin 161-166;K. Larson 167-196;W. Byron 197-206;C. Bell 207-227;D. Hamlin 228-234;C. Bell 235;D. Hamlin 236-293;B. Wallace 294;M. Truex Jr. 295-307;K. Larson 308;M. Truex Jr. 309-351;C. Bell 352-355;B. Keselowski 356;J. Berry(i) 357-366;W. Byron 367-375;K. Larson 376-400.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): William Byron 4 times for 117 laps; Kyle Larson 4 times for 93 laps; Denny Hamlin 3 times for 71 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 56 laps; Christopher Bell 3 times for 26 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 16 laps; Josh Berry(i) 1 time for 10 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 8 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 1 lap; Kyle Busch 1 time for 1 lap; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,5,1,4,22,45,48,20,6,14

Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,20,24,19,1,6,48,5,4,54