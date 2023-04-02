Hocevar Gets First Truck Win

FORT WORTH, Texas _ Michigander Carson Hocevar became a first-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner _ and an honorary Texan _ at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday via a double overtime victory in the 25th annual SpeedyCash.com 250.

Making his 59th career NCTS start, Hocevar swept into first on the 172nd lap of a race originally scheduled for 167 laps/250 miles after a collision between the trucks of leader Nick Sanchez and runnerup Zane Smith eliminated both. Hocevar led only that last OT lap in the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado fielded by Niece Motorsports to claim his breakthrough win by 1.628-seconds over Chase Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet fielded by Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Informed post-race that he had just become the 123rd different winner in the Truck Series, Hocevar said, “It feels really good that this thing (winner’s trophy) is coming home with me and gets to sit in the shop. Finally, every media outlet and friends and family can say, ‘Today’s your day.’

“I said this team is capable of winning five races, which is what it takes to win a championship. I don’t mean like we’re going to go win five races. If you’re going to be the dominant force and win the championship you got to win five races _ two in the regular season and one in each round to be the overall favorite in the Playoffs.”

Saturday’s event marked Hocevar’s third career start on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval. He finished 11th in his initial race here in 2021, placed fourth and led four laps last season and was credited with the most significant lap of his career after Sanchez and Smith took each other out through the track’s tricky frontstretch dogleg.

Sanchez was in the process of leading 168 of 172 laps when he and Smith _ the reigning NCTS champion _ collided at the front of the field after taking the white flag.

After slight contact with Smith racing door-to-door, Sanchez got loose and tried to regain control of his No. 2 Chevy. Video replays showed that as Sanchez steadied his truck he was hit from behind by Hocevar. That contact was enough to spin Sanchez back across the track and collect Smith’s No. 38 Ford F-150, while Hocevar bolted toward the finish line. Once there, Hocevar and his crew patiently waited for official word of the outcome from NASCAR.

“I mean, I wasn’t going to celebrate too soon,” said Hocevar, a 20-year-old native of Portage, Mich. “I didn’t think there was much of a question. The finish was more of a review of what was behind me. But I wasn’t going to destroy that truck and burn it down if I didn’t know 100 percent. So I sat there and then I put it to the floorboard _ just like I always imagined.”

Exiting his truck after that extended burnout, Hocevar dropped to his knees in a moment of celebratory relief. “I just couldn’t believe it…hugging every crew guy and seeing all the fans,” Hocevar said in the track’s infield media center. “I wanted to take in every second of it. I wish I was still out there and hanging out. But I got a lot of pictures and a lot of video from a gazillion people that know me that will be able to tell the story for a long time.

“It’s just a lot less pressure. I always thought, even today, if people would stop asking me maybe I’ll be able to do it (win). It’s just nice to have that question put to bed. And I’ll wake up tomorrow and get to drive a race car again.”

Hocevar reiterated he did not intend to hit Sanchez after his contact with Smith. “I just meant to give him (Sanchez) a push and he got sideways the second I hit him,” Hocevar said. “I apologize to them, I’ll take the fall for it. I wrecked a Chevy and I’ll go talk to him about it _ he deserved to win for sure.

“You don’t ever want to wreck a guy. I don’t want to play that card intentionally, especially I don’t want to win that way. He was the dominant truck all day. If he doesn’t get loose, I don’t try and give it a shot.

“I saw the No. 2 and the No. 38 hit in Turns 3 and 4 and figured I might have a shot here. They got really close and kind of spun each other out off 4. I was thinking if I could put this (front clip) in clean air I might have a shot. I was in the draft and I was going to turn as (far) left as I could. I was 100 percent lifting and all of a sudden the No. 2 hooked left and kind of came back right as I was planning on filling the hole.

“All the times we were the fastest car and I don’t win, this team deserves to win more than anything. We didn’t deserve to win today but we were in the right spot at the right time.”

Pole-sitter Sanchez got plenty of practice in mastering restarts, as six of the day’s 12 cautions flew during the final 40 laps. The 21-year-old series rookie drove his Rev Racing truck to the front each time, having to duel side-by-side with Smith as the laps wound down.

“Obviously coming to the last lap, me and the No. 38 were playing an aggressive side-drafting game and I got a little too aggressive on him, got loose, went through the grass and saved it,’’ said Sanchez, who swept both Stage wins. “Just got hit by the No. 42. I don’t know what else to say about that. It is what it is, that’s racing.

“This is what we’ve been working hard to do. We don’t want to just win, we want to dominate. Today we dominated, but we didn’t win so just got to go back and see what I can do better. Try to build on strengths. I guess the positive is we got stage points, that’s something to fall back on. But I want to win _ that’s my goal.’’

Smith, meanwhile, was looking to bag his third win in the first five races of 2023. Smith began defense of his title with a repeat victory in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Smith also won last Saturday on Circuit of The Americas FIA-approved road-course in Austin, Texas.

Smith said the multiple overtime restarts created the perfect storm between himself and Sanchez. “At the end there, it was overtime, overtime, overtime restarts and I don’t really know what was going on with the No. 2,” said Smith, of Front Row Motorsports. “He was just so sketchy, especially on the straightaways. He doored me, gets off me, drives it through the grass and then I just get hooked. We were in a great position to get our third win of the year there with the help of the No. 19 (Christian Eckes) on that restart and, unfortunately, I’m missing the back end of my F-150.

“I was really surprised he (Sanchez) wasn’t taking the top there for (Turn) 1 because once you catch the right-rear of whoever you’re battling, typically momentum funnels to the top there and we were in just a great position to win. Unfortunately, he was kind of a dart without feathers on the straightaways. There was not much we could do. We’ll rebound and go to Bristol Dirt and hopefully have a good weekend there.”

Smith was scored 14th and Sanchez was placed 16th. Veteran Stewart Friesen finished third with Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia rounding-out the top-five as the highest finishing rookie. Hailie Deegan equaled her career-best finish with a sixth-place result. Corey Heim, Ryan Vargas, Jack Wood and Ben Rhodes completed the top-10.

“I’m so thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of their hard work on this Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Hocevar, who started fifth and posted a winning average speed of 99.39 mph. “To punch our ticket to the Playoffs this early in the season is a huge deal, and it means a lot that so many of our partners were here to see it.”

Hocevar’s previous NCTS best finish was second at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt race), Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway. Carson handed team-owner and Marine Corps veteran Al Niece the fifth NCTS win for Niece Motorsports in its seventh fulltime season. Niece Equipment provides water and fuel/lube trucks for the construction and mining industry.

“Our whole organization has been working so hard to elevate our program across the board,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “We have a lot of great people in place this season. We feel like as an organization we are the strongest we’ve ever been. Our expectation was to go out and compete for wins this year.”

Hocevar was greeted in Victory Lane by TMS Executive Vice President/General Manager Mark Faber, who attempted to anoint the winner as an honorary Texan by presenting him with a black cowboy hat. Hocevar initially put the headgear on backwards _ to a series of impromptu chuckles _ but was correctly and proudly sporting the lid during his post-race presser.

“I’m going to wear this everywhere, the whole week,” Hocevar said. “You’re only as good as your last week so I got a week to really pump this up. I’m sure it’ll feel better Monday and Tuesday when it finally registers. Super-special.”

NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series will return to action Saturday on the dirt track surface at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hocevar led 55 laps last season in that event before finishing second. The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt will air live on Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8 p.m. (EDT).