Rosenqvist Qualifies On Top at TMS

FORT WORTH, Texas _ Felix Rosenqvist reprised his mastery around Texas Motor Speedway Saturday morning, qualifying on-pole for the first oval race of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Rosenqvist toured TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile layout in a two-lap/combined time of 47.0708-seconds and average speed of 220.264 mph to secure P1 for Sunday’s PPG 375. Rosenqvist earned his first P1 Award of 2023 and fourth career series pole as the only driver to crack the 220-mph barrier.

“We had a good run here last year and kind of started off with the similar setup, so you have an idea of what you’re going to do,” said Rosenqvist, a 31-year-old native of Sweden and driver of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Rosenqvist qualified P1 here last March via a combined two-lap time of 46.8906-seconds at 221.110 mph in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevy.

“We built on that. It was kinda déjà vu in a way,” said Rosenqvist, noting that INDYCAR provided a revised aerodynamic package designed to add approximately 250 pounds of downforce to each Dallara chassis. “It ended up being a very similar line (from 2022). You can’t really make the same lap twice but I had a very similar approach.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite tracks. I think it was the first oval that kind of made sense to me.”

A graduate of several European and Asian road-racing series, Rosenqvist transitioned to INDYCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019. Felix won Rookie of the Year honors that season after finishing sixth in the championship point standings and posted his first/only series win to-date at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2020. Rosenqvist moved to Arrow McLaren after the 2020 season, where he is teamed with rising star Pato O’Ward of Mexico and newcomer and 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi.

Scott Dixon, the six-time series champion from CGR, will share Row 1 for Sunday’s scheduled 250-lap/375-miler. Dixon, whose five wins here leads all INDYCAR drivers, put up two-lap combined numbers of 47.1332-seconds and 219.972 mph in the No. 9 CGR Honda. Dixon, winner of four of the last nine INDYCAR races at “The Great American Speedway,” earned his 10th career front-row start here.

“I think it was a pretty good day for all the Ganassi cars,” said Dixon, with new/oval-only teammate Takuma Sato of Japan starting sixth at 219.508 mph in the No. 11 Honda and 2021 series champion Alex Palou of Spain seventh at 219.480 mph in the No. 10 CGR Honda.

“We ran a bit simpler configurations, too,” Dixon said, “as you’ve got to do your qualifying simulations and your race runs in the same session at some of these ovals. Today was pretty straightforward and it was nice to get some high-line practice in, as well. We would have liked to have gone one spot better in qualifying, but it’s nice to start on the front row.”

Meanwhile, series point-leader Marcus Ericsson of CGR _ winner of the 2023 season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg in Florida _ qualified 16th at 218.698 mph in the No. 8 Honda. Ericsson, also of Sweden, is the reigning Indy 500 champion.

Rossi qualified his No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet third at 219.960 mph, followed by defending event champion Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet at 219.801 mph. O’Ward completed Arrow McLaren’s show of strength by qualifying fifth at 219.619 mph in the No. 5 Chevrolet.

“All three of us are quick and it’s always in the details by the team, you know?” Rosenqvist said. “It’s just a massive effort by everyone. Growing as a team this year to three cars has not been easy for us but to see Alex up there and Pato _it’s all about maximizing every strength of every individual the team has. It’s flat-out just trying to shorten that track distance. And it worked out.”

Qualifying preceded a special half-hour session designed to allow drivers to “rubber-in” a second groove that has proven slick and problematic since NASCAR began applying a traction compound through the turns for its annual events here. Two INDYCAR groups were instructed to hot-lap the high-line for 15 minutes each, with the lone spin experienced by Conor Daly as he exited Turn 4. The rear end of Daly’s No. 20 Bitnile.com Chevrolet fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing broke loose exiting the turn and continued to spin through the frontstretch trioval without hitting either the outside wall or another car at-speed.

Open-wheel activity was capped by a one-hour practice featuring plenty of encouraging, up-close racing. “I think it’s all about the race,” Rosenqvist said. “Looking at the practice today, I think it will be a better race. Normally practice here would be stale and it then gets more spicy in the race. If that’s the case tomorrow I think we’ll put on a good show.”

Rosenqvist finished 21st here last March 20, his day ending after 138 laps by a mechanical issue. He now is positioned for a re-boot. “I don’t know if you will really want to lead this race because of fuel (strategy),” Rosenqvist said. “So maybe I’ll drop back a couple of sessions. We’ll kind of have to figure that out tomorrow, depending on how the car feels and race trim we have. It’s nice man. It’s nice to be in the beehive. Big field (28 cars) nowadays and fun.”

The only series oval race booked before the 107th Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the PPG 375 will air on NBC and Peacock starting at noon (EDT) Sunday. Additional coverage will be provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM.

Danish-American Benjamin Pedersen was the fastest rookie in 13th at 219.100 mph in the No. 55 AJ Foyt Raciing uChevrolet fielded by four-time Indy 500 champion A.J. Foyt Jr. of Houston. Also making their series oval-track debuts here are Argentina’s Agustin Canapino, starting 19th at 218.367 mph in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet and Sting Ray Robb, starting 23rd in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda at 217.676 mph.

Scott McLaughlin paced the opening practice early Saturday morning at 223.747 mph, but the native of New Zealand dropped to 15th during qualifying at 218.765 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.