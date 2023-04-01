With Indy-TMS connection Re-Established, Texas Big Again

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas _ Armed with a new multi-year contract and a largely positive vibe emanating from the paddock, Texas Motor Speedway is poised to continue its position as the “Second Home of INDYCAR Racing.”

That tag was among several marketing brands developed by Eddie Gossage, TMS’ first president/general manager and promoter extraordinaire, during his 25-year tenure here. With the blessing of Speedway Motorsports founder O. Bruton Smith, Gossage aligned a still-under-construction TMS with Tony George’s all-oval Indy Racing League in the summer of 1996 during its bitter sanctioning turf war with the established Championship Auto Racing Teams.

Sunday’s PPG 375 is the first of a three-year agreement between sanctioning body INDYCAR and Speedway Motorsports, extending a run that has seen TMS continuously play host to open-wheel racing since June 7, 1997 under the lights. Incidentally, Gossage dubbed that event “America’s Original Nighttime IndyCar Race.”

The first and only NTT IndyCar Series race scheduled before the 107th Indianapolis 500 in May, Sunday’s 250-lap/375-miler will be the 36th INDYCAR event staged on TMS’ 1.5-mile oval. TMS and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval are the only venues to have been constants on the INDYCAR schedule since the series made its debut as the IRL in ‘96. No track has hosted more INDYCAR races during that span than TMS, aka “The Great American Speedway.”

“I think it’s easier for someone like myself to see that (Second Home tag), right, because we used to race here twice a year and it was probably the second-biggest behind the 500,” said six-time series champion Scott Dixon, whose five victories with Chip Ganassi Racing leads all INDYCAR drivers at TMS. “Even the (Victory Lane) celebrations here are something you would never forget. So yeah, I would say that’s a phrase that makes a lot of sense.”

The new contract ended speculation INDYCAR might be looking to drop TMS over an ongoing quality of racing issue _ the byproduct of a sticky traction compound applied in the corners and upper lane by NASCAR that basically reduced open-wheel racing to single-file. Declining fan attendance _ clearly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic _ added to the angst despite Josef Newgarden’s bold last-lap/last corner pass around Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin for the victory on March 20, 2022.

“I think we were all nervous when we left here last year about what the future was going to hold,” said Ed Carpenter, 42-year-old owner/driver of the No. 33 Bitnile.com Chevrolet fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing. “Really, I started getting nervous when Eddie retired (in June 2021). But I’m happy that they worked it out and I think everybody needs this event to do well. Racetracks need races and INDYCAR needs a place like Texas, especially with the fact and history that they’ve run more INDYCAR races since the IRL days here than any other circuit.

“The track is certainly capable and I think the series has done a good job with the (aerodynamic) package they’re bringing this weekend to take us closer to putting on the type of show that race fans have grown accustomed to here.”

As it is, the pairing of Sunday’s INDYCAR PPG 375 and Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 stands as the first of two major race weekends on TMS’ 2023 schedule. That’s down one big-time event weekend from last season, when TMS also played host to its second consecutive NASCAR All-Star Race. Speedway Motorsports management has shipped that non-points event to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina as part of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Celebration in May.

Mark Faber, who began his duties as TMS executive vice president and general manager last August, said he was not directly involved in the new contract negotiations. That pact was hammed-out between Roger Penske, chairman, Penske Corporation, and Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president/CEO and Bruton Smith’s son. Faber acknowledged that retaining INDYCAR was a no-brainer scheduling priority.

“We’re in the content business, we’re in the event business, we’re in the sports and entertainment business,” said Faber, a former executive with promotional giant AEG in Las Vegas. “So for us to have that back, it gives us the doubleheader for the first time since 2019 for Truck and INDYCAR.

“We’re skewing positive on tickets for the weekend. We anticipate some groups coming that’ll be new to Texas Motor Speedway because we have drivers who are engaged and active regarding the upcoming racing. So it’s trending all-positive right now for us.”

A portion of that credit belongs to Team Penske’s Will Power, the two-time/reigning series champion from Australia, for his suggestion on how to counter the slip-sliding effect created by NASCAR’s traction compound with INDYCAR’s Firestone radials. Power began campaigning in 2021 for a special “rubber-in-only” practice, during which drivers would get an extra set of Firehawk tires to run exclusively in the second, or high-line, groove.

“I was very vocal about us running a special session to run a second lane and create some really good racing,” said Power, 42, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. “And I think we had one of the best finishes we’ve ever seen here (last spring) with a pass for the lead on the last lap.” Indeed, Newgarden overhauled fellow-New Zealander McLaughlin to win by 0.0669-seconds. The margin of victory proved to be the closest of the 17-race season.

Faber told RacinToday.com NASCAR officials opted to not apply any traction compound or resin for the Truck Series race. “Nothing is being put on the track,” Faber said. “There’s no new surface material since the last race (Cup Playoff in September). With Newgarden’s great last-lap and pass, it created so much excitement. I mean, it was really cool.”

Still, Power reiterated the need to “rubber-in” the high-line Saturday with participation from the full 28-car field. That session run in two groups for 15 minutes each from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. (CDT), following qualifying for the NTT P1 Award under a single car, two-lap format. Felix Rosenqvist put the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet on-pole last year with an aggregate time of 46.8906-seconds at 221.110 mph. The native of Sweden backed-up that effort Saturday with an aggregate two-lap time of 47.0708-seconds at 220.264 mph in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevy.

Sunday’s race will be televised on NBC and Peacock beginning at 11 a.m. (CDT), with the green flag to wave for the flying start at approximately 11: 15 a.m. Radio coverage will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM and 95.0 The Ranch locally.

Newgarden, who finished second to Penske teammate Power in the 2022 point standings, is eager to double-up on his collection of TMS-issued cowboy hats.

“You know, when I think Texas Motor Speedway, I really think INDYCAR first,” said Newgarden, 32, driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet. “I remember some of the most amazing races INDYCAR used to have here _ 2007, ’08, ’09 _ it was three-wide constantly, night racing _ night racing has always been my favorite at this track.

“So for me, it’s definitely an essential type of track for INDYCAR racing and motorsports. I would love to see our presence continue long into the future and I think more importantly, us having a good mix of ovals alongside the road and street-courses is really critical. We like to have a nice balance on our schedule because INDYCAR is really about mastering all forms of racing on different types of tracks and you’ve got to have a track like Texas in the mix if you want to say that.”

Power, a two-time race-winner and three-time pole-winner at TMS, said ovals are what separate INDYCAR from every other road-racing series in the world. He said that includes the FIA’s Formula One World Championship which annually competes on the 3.41-mile Circuit of The Americas natural-terrain road-course in Austin. COTA is a three-hour drive down the forever-under-reconstruction Interstate 35 from TMS.

“We need to be in this market,” said Power, alluding to a Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex that is home to all major stick-and-ball sports franchises and passionate fan bases. “Obviously, our series sponsor NTT has its headquarters down here, so it’s very important. And we need to keep ovals. This can be a big event for us, it really can. The marketing has got to be right, which they’re doing right now, and the style of racing has got to be good, which it was pretty good last year. We got more downforce this year.”

Indeed, Power noted INDYCAR’s Competition/Technical/Engineering Staff has revised the Dallara chassis aero package to create more stabilizing downforce. This weekend’s options will allow the drivers and their respective engineers the potential to add up to 10 percent more downforce than last year’s aero specification _ equating to approximately 250 pounds of downforce.

“Quite a bit more, so you’re going to see closer racing,” said Power, who has 39 career series wins and 68 poles. “I think we’ll be more wide-open for more laps and potentially easier to run on the outside.”

Power, who has logged 3,480 competitive laps around TMS since his first start in 2008, pointed to his absolute frustration with a traction compound for stock cars that has an opposite effect on an open-wheeler.

“I went out there and looked to see could you wire-brush this stuff off?” Power said. “How could we get it off, because I can’t tell you how good the race would be if you had that extra space. I want to make it a good race; I think it can be great.

“The track is an easy fix. Just do a light grind on the second lane _ second and third lane _ light grind up or lightly grind the whole track and you’ve fixed everything. Yeah, to me that’s an easy fix. I don’t think you have to redesign the track. I would just lightly grind it to take off that PJ1 and we’ll have multiple lanes.

“Yeah, it’s always been a spectacular place to race with the high banks. The frontstretch is very tough because it’s not straight or a curve but two apexes, which makes it quite daunting when you’re three-wide or even two-wide. You have to be aware of the guy on the inside, or if you’re the inside guy, you’ve got to hit those apexes.

“There’s been many big wrecks here too, so it’s unforgiving. You have to respect the place.”

Rising star Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren scored his first series victory on May 2, 2021 at TMS, which the native of Mexico considers his home track. O’Ward, 23, attended high school in San Antonio after his family moved from his native Monterrey, Mexico.

“I love this track,” said O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “I think my first time maybe I didn’t find so much love for it, just because it’s probably the first time I’ve been in a race car where it’s like, ‘Shit! This is quick!’ The first time I ran around this place I remember like my eyes were massive inside the car. You see qualifying on-boards, top of sixth gear, ‘Yeah, this looks pretty planted’ and I was in fourth with two gears to go.

“Anyway, I’ve really grown to love what it’s like to race on superspeedways. It’s definitely a different skill to what it is on a road-course and obviously, street courses, the way you have to approach it. It’s a different world because the risk is that much more, the speeds are very quick.

“You know, Texas is the closest I have to home and I would love to have a race in Mexico in the future. But for now this is what I have as a home-grown (event). I’ve got a bunch of people coming out, which is really good to see and I can’t wait.”

Dixon’s success at TMS since his first two starts in 2003 mirror his resume as the greatest open-wheel driver of this generation. The 42-year-old New Zealander owns the track records for most INDYCAR wins (5), top-five finishes (14), top-10 finishes (17) and laps-led (1,043). He also has won three of the last six races at TMS, the most recent in 2021, and has finished fifth or better in his last four starts, including fifth last season.

Additionally, “Dixie” is looking to make his 307th consecutive start in the PPG 375 in pursuit of former CGR teammate Tony Kanaan’s “Ironman” INDYCAR record of 318 starts in a row.

“Yeah, I think always great teamwork, but we’ve had cars and configurations that have always been exceptionally good at Texas,” said Dixon, typically downplaying his contributions behind the wheel. “I think it’s always a combination, right? It’s never one thing. It’s how the race plays-out, whether it’s strategy, the performance of the car, especially when you’re going from day to night races. There’s a long list of things. Yeah, I’d just like to think and say it’s a great combination of a track that I really enjoy and also a track that our team has great cars at.”

From an attendance standpoint, Faber said he has not been given a crowd count he must hit to make the event a financial success for the Mother Ship. “No, and as I said we’re trending positive,” Faber said. “I can tell you from the standpoint of talking to our folks here we’ve got some premium areas that are sold-out this weekend. We’ve got good camping (numbers) coming in already…we think it’s trending positive and we’re in good shape.”

Dixon noted that post-pandemic and given the array of easily accessible social media options, event metrics for longtime partners like TMS do not necessarily reflect on-site grandstand attendance.

“I think people view or watch or whatever the races a little bit different these days,” Dixon said. “I think we all get a pretty quick reminder from when we see older races in the 2000s of the place being pretty packed.

“It’s not just tough for us. I think people just view races in a slightly different way. At this point I’d like to see more ovals on the circuit, whether it was a Richmond or Kentucky, some of the circuits that provided fantastic racing for us throughout the years. I would like to think this (five events/four venues) would be our minimum of oval races, for sure.”

Dixon recalled the funereal feel surrounding what turned out to be the final NTT IndyCar Series race at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway _ the crash-marred and rain-shortened ABC Supply 500 won by Power on Aug. 18, 2019. Runnerup Dixon was among the drivers who, post-race, all but apologized to Dr. Rose Mattioli, who along with husband Dr. Joseph Mattioli founded the track in 1968.

When the 2020 schedule was announced, the Mattioli family, Pocono’s track staff, event volunteers and business owners in the Pennsylvania resort town were forced to deal with the fact they likely had witnessed their last open-wheel race laps around “The Tricky Triangle.”

“Yeah, the balance has changed a lot,” said Dixon, referring to the schedule. “I definitely don’t want to see any more ovals going away.”

NTT IndyCar Series point standings _ 1, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 51; 2, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 41; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 36; 4, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 32; 5, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 30; 6, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 28; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 26; 8, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 24; 9, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 22; 10, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 21; 11, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 20; 12, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing, 19; 13, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 18; 14, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 16; 15, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 15; 16, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 14; 17, Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, 14; 18, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 13; 18, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 11; 19, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 10; 20, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 9; 21, Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 8; 22, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 7; 23, Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Racing, 6; 24 (tie), Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport; Benjamin Pedersen, AJ Foyt Racing and Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 5.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).